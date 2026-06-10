Paramount Accuses Netflix of Sabotaging Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Paramount Global's top lawyer has accused Netflix of attempting to derail its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, alleging a 'panic-level response and scorched-earth campaign' to poison the deal's regulatory approval process. Netflix has rejected these claims, stating that it withdrew from the bidding process months ago and remains focused on its own business.

Paramount Global's top lawyer has accused Netflix of running a 'panic-level response and scorched-earth campaign' to derail its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery .

In a letter to U.S. antitrust officials, Paramount's general counsel, David L. Jacobson, alleged that Netflix was attempting to poison the deal's regulatory approval process. Netflix swiftly rejected these claims, stating that they were 'absurd' and that the streaming giant had withdrawn from the bidding process for Warner assets months ago, accepting a $2.8 billion breakup fee.

The letter from Paramount's top lawyer did not specify any particular actions taken by Netflix but portrayed the company as a nervous incumbent threatened by the prospect of a combined Paramount-Warner entity. This correspondence was also a response to a White Paper filed by the Teamsters union, which argued that the merger posed a threat to nearly 15,000 Motion Picture Teamsters. Paramount has maintained that its unionized workforce would grow if the deal proceeds.

Meanwhile, Netflix has expressed a desire to distance itself from the regulatory battle, stating that the decision lies with the regulators. The merger, if approved, would create a media powerhouse, potentially challenging Netflix's dominance in the streaming landscape. The regulatory fate of this deal remains uncertain, with various stakeholders weighing in on its potential impact on the industry and consumers





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