A central Utah community is mourning the loss of a young father after a tragic accident while he was helping a neighbor repair a vehicle.

Tricia Mumford is pictured with her son, Logan Mumford , his wife, Laura , and their two children. A central Utah community is mourning the loss of a young father after a tragic accident while he was helping a neighbor repair a vehicle.

His mother, Tricia, a paramedic, responded to the emergency involving her son. SIGURD, Sevier County — A central Utah community is mourning the loss of a young father after a tragic accident while he was helping a neighbor repair a vehicle. According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Logan Mumford, of Sigurd, was working on a neighbor's car around 5:45 p.m. Monday when the vehicle fell off a scissor jack and pinned him underneath.

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Sheriff Nathan Curtis said Mumford was helping a woman from his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward replace an alternator. The front passenger-side tire had been removed to gain access to the part when the jack suddenly gave way. A neighbor who was assisting had briefly stepped away to retrieve better lighting and a floor jack from his home across the street. As he walked away, he heard the vehicle crash to the ground.

Curtis said the witness immediately called 911 and tried to pull Mumford from beneath the car, but was unable to move him. He then attempted to lift the vehicle himself before leaving to get the floor jack. Arriving deputies used the jack to free Mumford. For Mumford's mother, Tricia Mumford, the tragedy became even more personal.

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She is a Sevier County paramedic and was part of the team of emergency responders who answered the call.

"Nobody can fathom working on their own son," said Tyla Northrup, Tricia Mumford's friend and a fellow paramedic. According to Curtis, Logan Mumford was still trapped beneath the vehicle when emergency crews arrived — including his mom. It wasn't until after he was freed and responders heard his name that Tricia Mumford realized the critically injured patient was her own son.

"He was still under the car when they got there, so when they were able to get him out, that's when she realized," Northrup said. "His wife came over too and said, 'This is Logan. '" Curtis said the first responders did everything possible to save Logan Mumford. A helicopter landing zone was set up next to the location of the accident.

Logan Mumford suffered severe head injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Medical Center. Despite those efforts, he later died.

"It breaks your heart," Northrup said. "He was the oldest of her children. She has four boys. They are a very close family.

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"Northrup described Logan Mumford as someone who was always willing to help others, adding that his final act reflected who he was. An engineer by trade, Logan Mumford enjoyed working on cars with his brothers. He leaves behind his wife, Laura, and their two young children, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. In a statement, the sheriff's office and Sevier County EMS offered condolences to the Mumford family, calling the incident a tragic accident.

"As first responders, we prepare ourselves to respond to some of life's most devastating situations. We train for the unthinkable and we answer the call when others need us most," Northrup said.

"But no amount of training can prepare a mother to respond to an emergency involving her own child, or a wife to watch as the person she loves fights for his life. " "Behind every emergency call is a family, a story and a community forever changed," Northrup continued. "Last night, this tragedy became far too personal for one of our own.

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