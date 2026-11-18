A Sevier County EMT responded to tragic accident involving a car that had fallen on a 28-year-old man, only to learn the victim was her son upon arriving at the scene.

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A Sevier County EMT responded to tragic accident involving a car that had fallen on a 28-year-old man, only to learn the victim was her son upon arriving at the scene.

Sevier County Emergency Management said Logan Mumford was working on the car for a neighbor at a location in Sigurd on Monday when the vehicle fell from a scissor jack, landing on Mumford.

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"It was just one more example of the kind of person he was: someone who was always willing to lend a hand and help others," wrote the agency. A witness attempted to pull Mumford from under the car, but was unsuccessful. When first responders arrived, they were able to use a floor jack to free Mumford, who was unresponsive with significant trauma to the head.

It was when a responding paramedic arrived that she heard Mumford's name and learned it was her son. Mumford, a father to two young children, was airlifted to Utah Valley Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

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"As first responders, we prepare ourselves to respond to some of life's most devastating situations," said one first responder. "We train for the unthinkable, and we answer the call when others need us most. But no amount of training can prepare a mother to respond to an emergency involving her own child, or a wife to watch as the person she loves fights for his life.

"Behind every emergency call is a family, a story, and a community forever changed. Last night, this tragedy became far too personal for one of our own. " Recent Central Utah Stories