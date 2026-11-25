Paralympic wheelchair basketball silver medalist Lee Fryer denied 11 rape counts and other charges, with a seven-day trial set for March 22 at Leeds Crown Court.

Paralympic wheelchair basketball silver medalist Lee Fryer pleaded not guilty on Thursday to 11 counts of rape, according to reports published on Monday. The 26-year-old, who represents the Great Britain program, appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link from prison following his arrest in July, the BBC reported.

Fryer faces a wider set of allegations than the rape counts alone. The charges also include voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship, possessing cocaine, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

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Charges Involve One Woman Across Three Countries

Every allegation against Lee Fryer concerns the same woman, and the offenses are alleged to have taken place in England, Spain, and South Africa. The alleged conduct spans the period between May 2021 and May 2026.

The drug charge is dated Aug. 25 of this year, while the charge relating to perverting the course of public justice is dated October. The court record therefore places the allegations across several months, with the most recent charge dated later in the year than the July arrest.

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Fryer has not been convicted of any offense. Each charge remains an allegation that will be tested in court, and the presumption of innocence applies to him throughout the legal process.

British Wheelchair Basketball Suspended Fryer in July

British Wheelchair Basketball suspended Lee Fryer in July, pending the outcome of an investigation. The federation's website lists the violation as a breach of its code of conduct.

A spokesperson for the governing body said that British Wheelchair Basketball was aware of the criminal charges and recognised the seriousness of the allegations. The spokesperson added that Fryer was removed from the GB Programme and from all British Wheelchair Basketball activities at the point of his arrest, pending the outcome of the external investigation.

ParalympicsGB also responded to the case. The organization said it was aware of the charges against Fryer, and that because the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would not comment further at this stage.

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Fryer Remanded Ahead of March 22 Trial

Lee Fryer has been remanded in custody until a seven-day trial fixed for March 22. The date was set following his court appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

The court was told that adaptations would be needed to accommodate Fryer's disability during proceedings. No further details on those adaptations were given in the reports published on Monday.

Fryer's career in the sport is central to the case's public profile. He found wheelchair basketball at school, started with the Wakefield Whirlwinds before moving to the Sheffield Steelers, and first played for Great Britain at junior level. He made his senior debut at the delayed 2022 World Championships, where the team won silver. He also helped Great Britain win gold at the 2023 European Championships in Rotterdam, and he was in the squad that took silver at the European Championships in Sarajevo last year.

Fryer competed at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and played on the men's wheelchair basketball team that won silver. That result was Britain's best in the sport in 28 years and its first men's final since 1996. ParalympicsGB climbed back from 12 points down in that final before losing 73-69 to the United States.