Lee Fryer, a wheelchair basketball player who won silver in Paris, also faces charges of voyeurism, assault and possession of class-A drug

Paralympic wheelchair basketball medalist Lee Fryer has been charged with 11 counts of rape in the U.K., according to the BBC Fryer is accused of a total of 17 crimes, including controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship, perverting the course of justice, voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault and possession of a class A drug, namely cocaineFryer, 26, of Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is also charged with voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault and possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine, the outlet reported.

Fryer, who was arrested in July, per the BBC, is also charged with controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship and perverting the course of justice. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges except voyeurism, for which no plea was entered, at Leeds Crown Court, the BBC reported. He is scheduled to stand trial in March 2027.

Also read Paralympic wheelchair basketball medalist charged with 11 counts of rape

“We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognise the seriousness of the allegations,” British Wheelchair Basketball, the sport’s governing body in the U.K., said in a statement. “At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB Programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation. ”Paris Games after a 73-69 loss to the United States.

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It was the nation’s best result in the sport in 28 years, according to ParalympicsGB. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or go to