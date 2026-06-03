Paralympian John McFall to become first disabled astronaut to launch into orbit

Paralympian John McFall is preparing to become the first disabled astronaut to launch into orbit as part of an agreement between the UK Space Agency and Vast, an American space firm. He could be sent to the Haven-1 space station, which is set to become the first commercially funded laboratory in orbit and is due to launch as early as spring next year.

Paralympian John McFall is preparing to become the first disabled astronaut to launch into orbit as part of an agreement between the UK Space Agency and Vast , an American space firm.

He could be sent to the Haven-1 space station, which is set to become the first commercially funded laboratory in orbit and is due to launch as early as spring next year. McFall, a 45-year-old NHS surgeon, had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident in Thailand in 2000 at the age of 19. He won a bronze medal at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing, before retiring to take up his medical studies at Cardiff University.

McFall was initially selected to join the European Space Agency out of 257 applicants with a physical disability. He was later introduced to carbon-fibre running 'blades', and he cried when he used one for the first time as it allowed him to 'remember what running felt like'. After graduating in 2004, the Frimley-born man became a professional athlete, representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the international stage.

He won gold in the 100m and 200m at the IWAS World Wheelchair and Amputee Games in 2007, and also became Paralympic World Cup Champion in the 200m. McFall ended his incredible sporting career on a high when he took home the bronze medal for the 100m at the 2008 Summer Paralympic Games, achieving a time of 13.08 seconds.

After that, he decided he needed to get a 'proper job' and enrolled in the Cardiff University School of Medicine at the age of 28. In 2012, alongside his medical studies, he became a mentor for future Paralympians as part of the Paralympic Inspiration Programme, and was an ambassador for the London Paralympic Games. After graduating two years later, he worked as a foundation doctor in the NHS in a range of medical and surgical specialties in South East Wales.

He became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2016 and is currently a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar working in the south of England. McFall said he saw that the European Space Agency were looking for a disabled candidate and he 'felt compelled' to apply. The UK Space Minister, Liz Lloyd, said: 'John McFall's story is one of extraordinary determination - as a Paralympian, a surgeon, and a pioneering astronaut.

This agreement with Vast brings us one step closer to making history, and to showing the world that space is for everyone.

' Tim Peake, the first UK astronaut to take part in a mission to the International Space Station, added: 'John McFall is an inspiration - not just to the space community, but to everyone who has ever been told there are limits to what they can achieve. This agreement is a landmark moment for inclusive human spaceflight, and I hope it brings us one step closer to seeing John in space.

Space has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible, and John's mission would do exactly that.





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