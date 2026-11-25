Paralympian Ezra Frech and pro Daniella Karagach achieved three perfect 10s on the DWTS finale, recovering from a prosthetic malfunction to deliver an inspiring performance.

Paralympian Ezra Frech and professional dancer Daniella Karagach delivered a flawless performance during the Tuesday, November 24, finale of Dancing With the Stars, securing three perfect scores from the judging panel. The 21-year-old athlete and his 33-year-old partner earned a perfect 10 from each judge, marking their third consecutive perfect score of the evening. This achievement solidified their status as the frontrunners for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in the season finale.

Frech Recovers From Prosthetic Malfunction During Dance

Ezra Frech began his freestyle routine without his prosthetic leg attached, a deliberate creative choice that initially placed the limb behind a barrier on stage. The technical glitch occurred when the prosthetic unexpectedly detached while Frech was mid-dance with Daniella Karagach. Despite the live error, Frech maintained his composure and successfully reattached the device with assistance from Karagach and other performers in the ensemble. The judges and audience responded with a standing ovation, acknowledging the resilience displayed during the unexpected interruption.

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Judges Praise Inclusive Representation in Dance

The judging panel, consisting of Len Goodman, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba, offered profound praise for the pair's execution and emotional impact. Len Goodman, 41, described Frech as a hero, noting that the performance would have a ripple effect far beyond the television screen. Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, emphasized that Frech has evolved into an ambassador for dance, commending his consistent improvement throughout the season. The judges highlighted that the routine transcended typical competition metrics to become a powerful statement on inclusion.

Frech Reflects on Mentorship and Season Journey

Before Frech joined the competition, he received encouragement from Amy Purdy, a former Dancing With the Stars alum and close mentor who described him as a dear friend. Frech shared with Us Magazine that Purdy was excited for his journey, and he reciprocated by expressing gratitude for her long-term support. Host Julianne Hough and Frech discussed the intensity of the season, noting that the duo had invested significant heart, blood, sweat, and tears into their routines. Frech stated that if just one person with a disability feels more confident because of the show, he will consider his mission accomplished.

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Final Scores Confirm Season Dominance and Legacy

The three perfect 10s brought their total score for the final episode to an unprecedented level, confirming their dominance over the remaining couples. The performance was not only a technical triumph but also a cultural milestone that resonated with viewers globally. As the season concluded, the focus shifted to the lasting impact of Frech's participation on public perception of disability and athletic excellence. The finale served as a testament to the synergy between Paralympic determination and professional dance artistry.

Looking Ahead to Future Projects and Recognition

Following the finale, attention turned to Frech's future endeavors and the potential for further recognition in the entertainment industry. The success on Dancing With the Stars has positioned him as a prominent figure in media, with discussions already emerging about his role in broader cultural conversations. His partnership with Daniella Karagach remains a highlight of the season, celebrated for its authenticity and technical precision. The episode concluded with a sense of closure regarding the current season, while opening new possibilities for Frech's public influence and advocacy work.