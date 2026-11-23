Paralympic sprinter Ezra Frech opens up about his single status, intense focus on track and field, and the deep bond formed with fellow contestant Daniella Karagach after Dancing With the Stars season 35.

Paralympic track and field star Ezra Frech has officially clarified his romantic status following his appearance on season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. In an interview published on Monday, November 23, the 21-year-old athlete confirmed that he is currently single and not actively seeking a new relationship. He stated that his primary focus must shift entirely back to his athletic career once the entertainment competition concludes.

Ezra Frech Prioritizes Track and Field Career

Frech explained that his decision to remain single is driven by the rigorous demands of his professional sporting life. He emphasized that committing himself entirely to track and field is his immediate priority after the dance season ends. The Paralympic sprinter enjoys his current single status and indicated that this arrangement will likely continue for the foreseeable future. This clarity ends weeks of public speculation regarding his personal life during his time on the ABC hit series.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing After Illness

Managing Social Media Noise and Fan Opinions

Throughout season 35, rumors circulated that Frech and fellow contestant Daniella Karagach were romantically linked. Neither the athlete nor the professional dancer addressed the gossip directly during the broadcast run. Frech later shared his strategy for blocking out such outside noise and social media chatter. He noted that online opinions, whether positive or negative, should not dictate his daily experience or emotional state.

The Paralympian acknowledged that for every thirty positive comments, one negative comment usually appears. He stressed the importance of allowing the beautiful supportive feedback to overshadow the few harsh criticisms. This mental discipline has been crucial for his performance both on the dance floor and on the track. By maintaining this focus, Frech has been able to preserve his mental energy for the competition itself.

Advertisement

Bond With Daniella Karagach and Fellow Contestants

Frech revealed that fans interested in dating him would first need approval from his dance partner, Daniella Karagach. He jokingly referred to Karagach as "Big sis" who must approve any potential romantic prospects. This lighthearted comment highlighted the close bond they formed during the intense rehearsal process. Frech admitted that the prospect of the show ending was emotional, as he would miss daily routines like getting lunch with Karagach after practice.

The experience of dedicating himself entirely to the dance challenge was something Frech valued deeply. He spent significant time getting to know his fellow contestants and professional dancers. The sudden end of the show means losing that daily proximity, but Frech is optimistic about maintaining these friendships. He confirmed that he will still hang out with Karagach and see other cast members after the final episode airs.

Season 35 Finale and Future Sports Goals

Dancing With the Stars season 35 aired on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The show concluded its run with a finale that showcased the growth of all contestants, including Frech. As the dance season wraps up, the Paralympic athlete is preparing to return to his primary sport. His commitment to track and field remains unwavering, and he is eager to apply the discipline learned on set to his athletic endeavors.

Frech's transparency about his personal life and professional goals provides fans with a clear understanding of his current priorities. He is focused on recovery, training, and setting new records in sprinting. The support from his Dancing With the Stars family will continue to play a role in his life off the field. Frech remains grateful for the experience and the connections made during his season 35 journey.