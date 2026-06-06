Paralives Studio Brings New Content and Collaborations to Life Sim

Paralives Studio has released a major content update for its life sim, featuring new collaborations with other indie games. The update includes new items, a new trailer, and a free Steam bundle.

Summer Game Fest week is packed with showcases, making it pretty tough to keep up. But for life sim fans and cozy game enthusiasts like me, the Wholesome Direct is the one you definitely don't want to miss.

This year's showcase, which aired at 12 PM ET on June 6th, was stacked as always. Among other highlights, the recently released life simmade an appearance, showing off its first major content update post Early Access release. And it comes with a spot-on collab.for a while, proving that life sim fans were hungry to check out the game. The game's launch day patch included a fun crossover with.

Since then, Paralives Studio has been hard at work on its first bug fix patches and, apparently, another spot-on cozy collab. During the showcase, surprise dropped its first major content update in Early Access. Today's update brings in new collab content from none other than fellow cozy gamehas big plans to add new content and squash bugs on the road to 1.0.

But the devs have also been having a bit of fun with new content, bringing in collab content that celebrates other beloved indie games. At launch,I can't think of a more natural fit for a life sim that involves moving your Paras into a brand-new home where they would, naturally, have some unpacking to do.

The minute-long trailer, which debuted at the Wholesome Direct, gives us a look at the new collab items that arrive inon the computer as they level up their gaming prowess. The update will also introduce 10 collab-exclusive items showcasing familiar objects from the story ofstamps just from playing the game and checking their Paras' mailbox. To get a look at the shiny new-themed update is entirely free. And it's out right now!

There is also a new Steam bundle featuring a discounted price if you buy. It costs $39.99, with all future updates to be released entirely for free. Paralives Studios expects the life sim to remain in Early Access for around 2 years, with new content and quality-of-life updates added throughout that time period





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Paralives Studio Life Sim Wholesome Direct Indie Games Collaborations

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