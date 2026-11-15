Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Resigns Amid Ueno Bank Scandal

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña has resigned, faced impeachment, and been indicted following the collapse of Ueno Bank, which exposed deep political entanglements and the influence of former President Horacio Cartes, revealing the fragility of democratic institutions in the region.

The collapse of Paraguay’s Ueno Bank has already claimed one of the most significant political casualties in recent Latin American history: President Santiago Peña, who resigned and was subsequently impeached and indicted amid the expanding political fallout from the scandal.

At one level, this is a story about a politically connected bank, alleged financial misconduct and accusations that Paraguay’s political and financial elites had become too intertwined for independent oversight. The controversy concerned not only regulators’ actions, but whether powerful political relationships created an environment in which conflicts of interest were tolerated. More broadly, this is a story about the fragility of democracies in which power flows less through institutions than through patronage networks and political kingmakers.

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That is not a uniquely Paraguayan problem. It is a question confronting democracies around the world, including the United States. For years, Peña cultivated the image of a modern technocrat and international salesman for Paraguay. Yet many Paraguayans viewed him less as an independent leader than as the public face of a system whose real center of power remained former President Horacio Cartes, the dominant figure in the ruling Colorado Party.

Paraguayan political satire often depicted Peña as a puppet whose strings Cartes pulled. The banking crisis tested that perception. As investigations widened, senior executives were detained, the central bank president resigned and pressure on Peña mounted from across Paraguay's political spectrum. When Cartes publicly distanced himself from Peña, the president's position became increasingly untenable.

Peña ultimately resigned, was impeached and later indicted as the scandal expanded. The speed and breadth of the collapse reinforced what many Paraguayans had long suspected: the presidency was less independent than it appeared. Peña’s downfall is unlikely to satisfy many Paraguayans. Millions relied on Ueno for salaries, savings and daily transactions, and uncertainty over access to their money has become a personal and economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Cartes remains Paraguay’s most influential political figure. Although the Trump administration lifted U.S. sanctions against him in 2025, Washington has never publicly disavowed its earlier designation of Cartes as being involved in "significant corruption. ” Paraguay now faces a paradox: the political system under scrutiny has consumed its most visible leader while leaving many of its underlying power structures intact. The real fault line exposed by the Ueno affair is not between left and right.

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It is between systems in which institutions govern the powerful and systems in which the powerful govern the institutions. Paraguay’s crisis is ultimately a warning about what happens when that balance is reversed. For years, Paraguay was promoted as one of South America’s most stable and investor-friendly economies, a reputation built on real economic strengths.

Beneath those strengths lay familiar weaknesses: corruption, weak institutions, aging infrastructure, recurring electricity problems and a longstanding role as a hub for money laundering, contraband, narcotrafficking and transnational organized crime. These realities were hardly hidden. What Peña offered the world was not a false Paraguay but an incomplete one. As an energetic promoter of investment and development, he emphasized the country’s strengths while confronting its weaknesses less successfully.

That may be the Ueno scandal’s enduring legacy: exposing the distance between the Paraguay that Peña marketed abroad and the Paraguay that many Paraguayans experienced every day. Patronage systems can appear stable until a crisis reveals their dependence on a few powerful actors. They substitute personal influence for institutional resilience while persuading citizens, investors and foreign governments that the two are the same thing. The lesson extends beyond Paraguay.

American debates over billionaires’ political influence reflect a broader question confronting democracies around the world: Are institutions strong enough to constrain concentrated wealth and power? Democracies are threatened when wealth becomes power, power protects wealth and both become so concentrated that public institutions cease to operate independently of those who dominate them. The result is not merely corruption. It is impunity.

The Ueno scandal did not create that problem in Paraguay. It exposed it. The question now is whether Paraguay will settle for the fall of a president or demand something more difficult and more lasting: institutions strong enough to hold even the most powerful figures accountable. Marc Ostfield was U.S. ambassador to Paraguay from 2022 to 2025 and is currently the dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at The City College of New York.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. The collapse of Paraguay’s Ueno Bank has already claimed one of the most significant political casualties in recent Latin American history: President Santiago Peña, who resigned and was subsequently impeached and indicted amid the expanding political fallout from the scandal. At one level, this is a story about a politically connected bank, alleged financial misconduct and accusations that Paraguay’s political and financial elites had become too intertwined for independent oversight.

The controversy concerned not only regulators’ actions, but whether powerful political relationships created an environment in which conflicts of interest were tolerated. More broadly, this is a story about the fragility of democracies in which power flows less through institutions than through patronage networks and political kingmakers. That is not a uniquely Paraguayan problem. It is a question confronting democracies around the world, including the United States.

For years, Peña cultivated the image of a modern technocrat and international salesman for Paraguay. Yet many Paraguayans viewed him less as an independent leader than as the public face of a system whose real center of power remained former President Horacio Cartes, the dominant figure in the ruling Colorado Party. Paraguayan political satire often depicted Peña as a puppet whose strings Cartes pulled. The banking crisis tested that perception.

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As investigations widened, senior executives were detained, the central bank president resigned and pressure on Peña mounted from across Paraguay's political spectrum. When Cartes publicly distanced himself from Peña, the president's position became increasingly untenable. Peña ultimately resigned, was impeached and later indicted as the scandal expanded. The speed and breadth of the collapse reinforced what many Paraguayans had long suspected: the presidency was less independent than it appeared.

Peña’s downfall is unlikely to satisfy many Paraguayans. Millions relied on Ueno for salaries, savings and daily transactions, and uncertainty over access to their money has become a personal and economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Cartes remains Paraguay’s most influential political figure. Although the Trump administration lifted U.S. sanctions against him in 2025, Washington has never publicly disavowed its earlier designation of Cartes as being involved in"significant corruption. ” Paraguay now faces a paradox: the political system under scrutiny has consumed its most visible leader while leaving many of its underlying power structures intact. The real fault line exposed by the Ueno affair is not between left and right.

It is between systems in which institutions govern the powerful and systems in which the powerful govern the institutions. Paraguay’s crisis is ultimately a warning about what happens when that balance is reversed. For years, Paraguay was promoted as one of South America’s most stable and investor-friendly economies, a reputation built on real economic strengths.

Beneath those strengths lay familiar weaknesses: corruption, weak institutions, aging infrastructure, recurring electricity problems and a longstanding role as a hub for money laundering, contraband, narcotrafficking and transnational organized crime. These realities were hardly hidden. What Peña offered the world was not a false Paraguay but an incomplete one. As an energetic promoter of investment and development, he emphasized the country’s strengths while confronting its weaknesses less successfully.

That may be the Ueno scandal’s enduring legacy: exposing the distance between the Paraguay that Peña marketed abroad and the Paraguay that many Paraguayans experienced every day. Patronage systems can appear stable until a crisis reveals their dependence on a few powerful actors. They substitute personal influence for institutional resilience while persuading citizens, investors and foreign governments that the two are the same thing. The lesson extends beyond Paraguay.

American debates over billionaires’ political influence reflect a broader question confronting democracies around the world: Are institutions strong enough to constrain concentrated wealth and power? Democracies are threatened when wealth becomes power, power protects wealth and both become so concentrated that public institutions cease to operate independently of those who dominate them. The result is not merely corruption. It is impunity.

The Ueno scandal did not create that problem in Paraguay. It exposed it. The question now is whether Paraguay will settle for the fall of a president or demand something more difficult and more lasting: institutions strong enough to hold even the most powerful figures accountable. Marc Ostfield was U.S. ambassador to Paraguay from 2022 to 2025 and is currently the dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at The City College of New York.