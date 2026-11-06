Paraguay Senate Rejects Pena Resignation, Continues Impeachment

The Paraguayan Senate dismisses Santiago Pena's resignation to proceed with impeachment over the Ueno Bank crisis. Details on the vote and next steps.

The Senate of Paraguay has officially rejected the resignation of President Santiago Peña and confirmed that the impeachment process against the conservative head of state will continue on Friday. This decisive legislative move occurs immediately after the nation confronts a severe financial instability triggered by the collapse of the Asunción-based digital bank Ueno. The Central Bank of Paraguay seized Ueno earlier this week due to breaches in minimum solvency requirements, leading to frozen assets and leaving millions of citizens unable to access their funds.

Senate Rejects Presidential Resignation

The Paraguayan Congress announced on Thursday that the impeachment proceedings against President Santiago Peña would persist, effectively nullifying any attempt by the president to exit office through resignation. The Senate summoned Peña to appear before the legislative body on Friday to present his defense arguments as the process moves forward. This rejection of the resignation follows hours of political debate regarding whether the president could avoid the impeachment charges by leaving office earlier.

Also read Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Constitutional Barriers to Immunity

Legislators argued that accepting Peña's resignation would constitute an act of impunity, granting him parliamentary immunity benefits he would otherwise forfeit. According to Amarilla, a key voice in the proceedings, parliament had already initiated the impeachment process, and there was no legal mechanism to suspend it once started. The argument hinged on Article 228 of the Paraguayan Constitution, which states that all democratically elected former presidents become senators for life unless they have been impeached and found guilty.

Basis of Impeachment Charges

Opposition members and lawmakers from the ruling National Republican Association (ANR) party are actively promoting the impeachment proceedings against President Peña. Members of the Paraguayan opposition accuse Peña of being involved in the insolvency of Ueno Bank, issuing specific accusations of corruption and conflicts of interest against the conservative head of state. These allegations link the political leadership directly to the mismanagement that precipitated the banking crisis affecting the general public.

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Procedural Disputes and Timeline

President Peña requested a 72-hour extension of the process to properly review the accusatory writ, which included approximately 300 pages of attachments received at 10:15 p.m. local time on Thursday. Peña argued in a missive to the President of the Paraguayan Congress, Basilio Nunez, that a twelve-hour window to respond did not constitute due process. However, the Senate swiftly rejected this request, summoning the president to appear before parliament at 12:10 p.m. local time to exercise his defense.

Voting Results and Next Steps

The final vote on rejecting the extension and continuing the impeachment saw 39 of the 45 senators voting in favor, with only three voting in favor of the extension and two abstaining. One senator was reportedly absent at the time of the vote. The constitutional framework requires a two-thirds majority in the Chamber of Deputies to bring charges and a similar majority in the Senate to convict. In cases of alleged criminal offenses, case files will be referred to ordinary courts for further legal action following the parliamentary trial.