Paraguay's Open Practice Ignites World Cup Excitement in Bay Area

The Paraguay national soccer team drew a large crowd to San Jose State University for an open training session, heightening World Cup fever in the Bay Area three days before the tournament begins.

Soccer fever has taken hold of the Bay Area as the World Cup approaches, with just three days until the first match. The Paraguay Men's National Soccer Team, based at San Jose State University during the tournament, held an open community practice session at the Spartan Soccer Complex.

A large crowd of fans, students, and local residents gathered to watch the players train, showcasing high-intensity drills, powerful shots on goal, and precise headers. The university is serving as the team's home base, creating a buzz across campus. San Jose State University Director of Athletics Jeff Konya formally welcomed the squad, expressing excitement about their presence. The event offered a rare chance for spectators to see professional athletes up close, drawing attendees from across the region.

Among them was Joel Mendoza, a senior art major, who presented the team with a custom painting depicting the San Jose valley and Santa Clara Stadium as a token of gratitude. He noted the unique experience of interacting with players face-to-face. Another attendee, Evan Burgess, drove from Oakland with his son Kai, who admired the players' consistent intensity and skill.

Following their opening match against Team USA in Los Angeles, Paraguay will play two games in Santa Clara against Turkey and Australia, further fueling local enthusiasm for the tournament





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Paraguay World Cup San Jose State University Soccer Bay Area Open Practice Team USA Santa Clara

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