Paraguay's National Soccer Team Trains in San Jose Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Paraguay's national soccer team arrived at San Jose State University's Spartan Soccer Complex for their first stateside training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Hundreds of fans attended the session, which included passing, goalkeeping and shooting drills, as well as autograph signings.

Members of Paraguay 's national soccer team arrived at San Jose State University 's Spartan Soccer Complex in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in San Jose, Calif.

, on Monday, June 8, 2026. Hundreds of fans lined the bleachers for a glimpse of the team that will set up shop in the South Bay for the next month. Some fans were local while others traveled from far and wide to get a taste of the biggest sporting event in the world. Viviana Figueredo, a native of Paraguay who has lived in Utah for the past 11 years, expressed her excitement about attending the training session.

She stated that June has been all about the World Cup and that it's exciting to be there to have her country represented. Paraguayan players took a warmup lap around the field and then got to work navigating through passing, goalkeeping and shooting drills, ending the brief session with some penalty-kick shots.

The players then made their way over to the stands, where they signed autographs for fans, some of whom were wearing striped jerseys for the team known as La Albirroja, or the white and red. Iber Moreno, a fan of the U.S. and Portugal, but also a fan of the sport at large, attended the training session to experience the Paraguay camp. He did some advance scouting for Friday's match while also getting some autographs from Paraguay's players.

Moreno expressed his excitement about the upcoming match between Paraguay and the U.S., stating that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet some of the players. Fans in attendance really got into the World Cup spirit after practice ended, with some chanting and singing intermittently on their way out of the complex. Viviana Figueredo explained that soccer has helped unify people and that it's creating a whole environment where people get together and enjoy it.

She also mentioned that her whole family is traveling with her next week to attend the matches in Santa Clara





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Paraguay FIFA World Cup San Jose State University Spartan Soccer Complex Viviana Figueredo Iber Moreno

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