Paraguay President Santiago Peña Resigns Following Impeachment Vote Over Ueno Bank Crisis

Santiago Peña steps down as President of Paraguay after a historic impeachment vote triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank, which froze millions in savings and sparked national unrest.

President Santiago Peña of Paraguay has officially resigned from office following a historic unanimous impeachment vote by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The political upheaval was triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank, a digital lender that froze the savings of millions of citizens and precipitated a severe national financial crisis. This dramatic resignation marks the end of Peña's presidency and concludes a period of intense civil unrest that saw thousands of protesters converge on the capital, Asuncion, to demand accountability for their lost funds.

Impeachment Vote and Immediate Resignation Mechanism

The Chamber of Deputies delivered a 78-0 vote in favor of impeachment, a stunning repudiation that united opposition lawmakers with members of Peña's own long-ruling Colorado Party. Following this decisive legislative action, President Santiago Peña announced his decision to step down in a video message posted to the social media platform X. He cited the urgent need to preserve social peace and protect democratic institutions as the primary drivers of his resignation. The vote immediately sent the impeachment charges to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to formally convict the president and complete the removal process.

Also read Paraguay President Santiago Peña resigns following bank collapse

Stakeholder Positions and Banking Crisis Origins

Central to the political turmoil is Ueno Bank, which Paraguay's central bank seized amid a critical solvency crisis. The institution, which exploded from an obscure finance company to a dominant household name in less than five years, claimed more than 60% of Paraguay's adult population as customers. Many citizens are questioning how a bank linked to the president, who held a stake in a Ueno-related holding company until last year, could grow so rapidly despite repeated warnings about its dubious lending practices. President Peña expressed contrition but stopped short of accepting direct responsibility for the banking collapse, stating it was never his intention to betray the trust placed in him by the electorate.

Real-World Impact on Citizens and Markets

The consequences of the Ueno Bank failure have been severe for the general public and the broader economy. Millions of people have been left scrambling to recoup lost savings, government pensions, and wages. The bank's closure has directly impacted 7,000 employees who are now facing unpaid wages. Public anger has been intense, with protesters marching to Congress under banners reading "Impeachment Now" and chanting slogans such as "Santiago Peña and the Colorado Party have stolen all our savings." Demonstrators have expressed deep frustration over what they perceive as decades of economic plunder, with some citing seventy years of similar grievances.

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Transfer of Power and Future Leadership Steps

The resignation sets a clear schedule for the transfer of executive power within the Paraguayan government. Congress was expected to formally accept President Peña's resignation at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026. This procedural step clears the way for Vice President Pedro Alliana to be sworn in as the new president one hour later. Vice President Alliana will serve out the remainder of Peña's term, which runs through August 2028. Following his inauguration, lawmakers are expected to proceed with the process of choosing a new vice president to fill the vacant role.

Legal Proceedings and Executive Accountability

While the political leadership is changing, legal and regulatory actions continue against the financial entities involved in the crisis. Executives from Ueno Bank, who were taken into custody by authorities, arrived at the anti-corruption prosecutor's office in Asuncion on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Their detention signals that judicial proceedings are underway to investigate the management and operations of the failed bank. These legal actions run parallel to the constitutional processes determining the future of the presidency and the Senate trial that will decide if President Peña faces formal conviction for his role in the events leading to the bank's seizure.