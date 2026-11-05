Paraguay President Santiago Pena Resigns Amid ueno Bank Collapse Crisis

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena resigns amid massive protests and impeachment threats following the collapse of fintech lender ueno, which trapped millions of customer deposits.

Paraguay an President Santiago Pena has officially resigned from office, stepping down amidst intensifying political pressure and widespread civil unrest. The abrupt exit follows the catastrophic collapse of the digital lender ueno, which left millions of citizens unable to access their life savings. This historic departure concludes a period of severe governmental instability triggered by the financial failure. Vice President Pedro Alliana is now prepared to assume the presidency to ensure a constitutional transition of power.

Pena announced his resignation in a video-recorded address delivered on Thursday to the nation. He stated that he made the decision with the stability of the country and the preservation of democratic institutions firmly in mind. The move comes as opposition lawmakers prepared to initiate formal impeachment proceedings against his administration. Street protests demanding his immediate removal had swelled significantly, creating an untenable environment for his continued tenure.

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The catalyst for this deep political crisis was the sudden failure of ueno, a fintech company that rapidly expanded from a niche player into a mid-tier bank. The institution had grown to administer close to $850 million in public funds within the South American nation. This massive sum represented a significant portion of the country's financial ecosystem. The scale of the collapse shocked a population that was largely unaware of the risks involved.

Regulatory oversight failed to prevent the breach of minimum solvency requirements by the failing bank. Paraguay's central bank was forced to intervene after determining that ueno could not meet its financial obligations. This intervention resulted in customers being completely locked out of their accounts and savings. The frozen assets affected roughly 3 million customers in a country with a total population of 6.5 million people.

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Lawmakers in Congress had previously accused Pena of serious misconduct related to the banking collapse. These allegations included conflicts of interest, the misuse of pension funds, and institutional cover-ups. Critics argued that the administration failed to act swiftly to protect the financial interests of citizens. The allegations highlighted a severe breakdown in regulatory oversight and fueled public anger.

Pena is well-known as an ally of US President Donald Trump, a connection noted by international observers. Despite his international political alignments, he struggled to maintain domestic stability as the economic fallout intensified. The opposition had called an extraordinary session of Congress specifically to begin filing the impeachment motion. Simultaneously, the pressure from his own conservative party members also shifted against him earlier in the day.

In his final address, Pena emphasized that his greatest wish was for the return of the trapped funds. He stressed the need to guarantee the deposit guarantee fund would fulfill its purpose for citizens. He highlighted the urgent need to protect public funds and the resources belonging to all Paraguayans. The immediate focus now shifts to the incoming administration under Pedro Alliana. The new leadership must navigate the complex process of recovering the trapped capital. Restoring confidence in the national banking system remains the primary objective for the future.

The resignations marks a significant shift in Paraguay's political landscape. It ends a period of intense scrutiny regarding the government's handling of the financial sector. The regulatory frameworks previously in place have been called into question by the public. The incoming government faces the daunting task of addressing these systemic issues. Citizens are waiting to see if the deposit guarantee fund will effectively compensate for the losses. The social peace Pena cited as a motivation for his exit now rests on the shoulders of the new administration. The coming months will test the resilience of Paraguayan democratic institutions against economic challenges.