Paraguay Ousts President Pena Over Ueno Bank Collapse as 1.2 Million Depositors Receive Reimbursements

Paraguay's Congress unanimously removes President Santiago Pena and arrests him following the Ueno Bank collapse, impacting 3 million depositors and triggering a major political crisis.

Paraguay an lawmakers executed a unanimous vote on Friday to remove President Santiago Pena from office, instantly triggering the arrest warrants for both Pena and former Central Bank chief Carlos Carvallo. This decisive legislative action followed the seizure of Ueno Bank just three days prior, a regulatory move that froze the savings of nearly three million customers and ignited the nation's most severe political crisis in over a decade. The rapid sequence of events demonstrates how a single banking failure can unravel political stability within a remarkably short timeframe.

Prosecutors have charged Pena with breach of trust and other offenses linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank, alleging he used political influence to steer hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds into the private lender. While Pena submitted a resignation on Thursday, lawmakers rejected the document to ensure he could not retain immunity while facing criminal prosecution. By Saturday, Pena was questioned at the attorney general's office, escorted by police but not handcuffed, as the state formally processed his removal and the ensuing legal proceedings.

Also read Paraguay Senate removes President Santiago Peña from office following Ueno bank collapse

The human and economic fallout of the Ueno Bank seizure has been immediate and widespread, with thousands of protesters clashing with police forces over frozen assets. Law enforcement agencies have responded to the demonstrations by deploying rubber bullets and pepper spray to maintain order in the streets of Asuncion and other major cities. These confrontations highlight the deep frustration among citizens who have lost immediate access to their hard-earned savings due to the banking regulator's late intervention.

The Central Bank has taken initial steps to stabilize the financial panic by reimbursing 1.2 million depositors with partial or full access to their insured funds under Paraguayan law. This significant reimbursement effort aims to restore some confidence in the banking system, yet the remaining roughly 1.8 million customers continue to face uncertainty regarding their frozen accounts. The speed of these reimbursements is now viewed as the single most critical variable in determining whether the widespread protests will subside or escalate further into broader societal unrest.

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Vice President Pedro Alliana has officially assumed the presidency and immediately begun assembling a new Cabinet amidst this volatile backdrop. Alliana faces the narrow and difficult mandate of restoring calm, completing the remaining depositor reimbursements, and managing growing labor unrest that threatens to disrupt the entire country. His early appointments will signal whether the new government intends to maintain continuity with the conservative Colorado Party establishment or implement a decisive break to reassure the outraged public.

Complicating Alliana's early days in leadership is the threat of an indefinite national strike planned by Paraguay's largest teachers' union, which represents more than 40,000 members. The union intends to commence its strike on Monday to demand the protection of public pension funds, adding a significant layer of complexity to the new administration's efforts to restore stability. This potential labor action could easily broaden into wider disruption if the government fails to address the grievances of public sector workers who fear for their financial security.

For a landlocked country of six million people that returned to democratic rule in 1989, the removal of a sitting president marks a pivotal moment for its democratic institutions. Pena's removal is particularly significant given his alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a geopolitical layer to the internal crisis. The unanimous vote suggests that political leaders across the spectrum viewed his removal as the only viable path to accountability and institutional repair.

The timeline of events, from the regulatory seizure of Ueno Bank to the ouster and arrest of Pena within roughly three days, highlights the fragility of Paraguay's regulatory structures. If the lawmakers' accusations regarding unchecked insider lending and regulatory oversight failures hold up in court, the question becomes how a major lender could accumulate such risks without earlier intervention. The current crisis serves as a stress test for Paraguay's deposit insurance framework and political succession mechanisms.

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The outcomes of the criminal proceedings against Pena and Carvallo will ultimately shape whether Paraguay's judiciary is seen as independent or politicized. These legal developments will directly affect investor confidence and the country's reputation for stable macro management, which has historically been a draw for international capital. Businesses and investors with exposure to Paraguay are closely monitoring the Central Bank's daily updates on the reimbursement schedule to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

As the new administration works to contain the protests and the looming teachers' strike, the focus remains on the Central Bank's ability to compensate the remaining depositors effectively. The future stability of Paraguay depends heavily on whether the new government can implement banking sector reforms, particularly around public fund oversight. The world will be watching to see if Paraguay can recover from this unprecedented rupture and restore faith in its financial and political systems.