Paraguayan lawmakers impeach President Santiago Peña following the seizure of Ueno Bank. The event ends his term after freezing millions in deposits and sparking nationwide protests against government ties to the financial crisis.

Paraguay an lawmakers in Asunción voted to impeach President Santiago Peña on Friday, November 7, 2026, removing him from office and placing him under house arrest. The legislative action occurred minutes after Peña submitted his resignation, marking the abrupt and definitive end of his presidency. This immediate removal addresses the severe political and economic crisis sparked by the collapse of Ueno Bank, a digital financial institution closely tied to his administration.

The impeachment vote was a direct and swift response to the insolvency of Ueno Bank, which froze the savings of millions of citizens. Earlier in the week, Paraguay's Central Bank seized Ueno Bank after citing a critical solvency crisis. The shutdown of the state-affiliated digital bank triggered immediate outrage among depositors who lost access to their funds, leading to a complete loss of confidence in the administration.

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Lawmakers in the Senate moved swiftly to address the political fallout, initiating impeachment proceedings against President Peña. The legislative body voted to remove him from power less than a day after the bank's seizure, signaling a decisive break with the current leadership. Although Peña resigned voluntarily, the Senate proceeded with the impeachment vote to ensure a legal transfer of authority and formalize his removal.

The collapse of Ueno Bank has fueled significant unrest in Asunción, with citizens taking to the streets to demand accountability. Demonstrators have targeted both the government and the financial institution, holding mock U.S. dollar bills depicting President Santiago Peña during rallies. The visual symbolism of the protests underscores the deep frustration among the populace regarding the loss of personal savings and the perceived mismanagement of state-affiliated entities.

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Santiago Peña's departure from power was formalized through a combination of resignation and legislative action. Following the vote, the former president was placed under house arrest, preventing his departure from Asunción. This measure reflects the severity of the political breach and the desire of the legislative branch to hold the former head of state accountable for the banking failure that precipitated the crisis.

The political turmoil in Paraguay is unfolding against a backdrop of complex regional and international diplomatic tensions. Earlier in the month, on September 19, 2026, President Peña had engaged in high-level diplomatic meetings with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas. These interactions occurred shortly before the banking crisis escalated, adding a layer of geopolitical scrutiny to his final days in office.

The juxtaposition of diplomatic engagement with domestic financial collapse highlights the volatile environment in which his administration operated. The events of this week serve as a stark reminder of the risks associated with state-linked financial institutions in an increasingly digital global economy. The seizure of Ueno Bank has had immediate implications for Paraguay's financial sector and investor confidence.

The Central Bank's intervention was intended to contain the solvency crisis, but the subsequent political instability threatens to prolong economic uncertainty. Depositors remain anxious about the status of their frozen assets, while regulatory bodies face pressure to implement stricter oversight of digital banking platforms. The political vacuum left by Peña's removal will require careful navigation to restore stability and public trust in Paraguay's financial system.