Paraguay President Peña faces criminal probe and Senate impeachment trial over Ueno Bank collapse

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is under criminal investigation and faces a Senate trial that could remove him from office after the collapse of Ueno Bank, which held about $800 million in public deposits.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is under criminal investigation following the collapse of Ueno Bank, prosecutors announced, as the South American leader prepares to defend himself before the Senate on Friday against possible removal from office.

Attorney General Emiliano Rolón Fernández has ordered three criminal investigations into the crisis, including allegations involving Peña and other current and former government officials. The prosecutor's office said the investigations will examine authorities' oversight of the bank, their handling of its failure and the placement of public funds in the lender.

Also read Santiago Peña Steps Down as Ueno Bank Crisis Rocks Paraguay

Colorado Party Turn Against President Peña

The crisis has turned Peña's long-ruling Colorado Party against him, a stunning reversal for the former International Monetary Fund economist who enjoyed the backing of the country's most powerful politicians and was welcomed in Washington weeks ago as a key ally. In a day of lightning-speed developments, Peña offered his resignation Thursday via X, and the lower house voted unanimously to impeach him moments later.

Both houses declined to accept his resignation, with the Senate instead deciding to press forward with a trial that could result in his removal from office. If removed, Vice President Pedro Alliana would replace him as Paraguay's leader. Opposition senators are demanding Peña be removed, arguing that allowing him to resign would preserve his eligibility to become a senator for life, with legal protections that could prevent his prosecution should the attorney general file charges.

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Peña said on X: Whatever the outcome of this process, I will act with responsibility and respect for the Constitution. Earlier Thursday, he said in a video that he was stepping down in the interest of the stability of our country, social peace and the need to preserve our democratic institutions.

Peña, who until last year held a stake in a company linked to Ueno, expressed contrition but stopped short of accepting responsibility for turmoil that has left millions of depositors, retirees and workers scrambling to recoup frozen savings and unpaid wages. I want to apologize to the people if I have failed them at any point, he said. It was never my intention to betray the trust they placed in me.

Ueno Bank Rapid Growth Raises Questions

Ueno Bank exploded from an obscure finance company to a household name in less than five years, claiming more than 60 percent of Paraguay's adults as customers. Many Paraguayans ask how a bank linked to the president could grow so rapidly despite repeated warnings about its lending practices. The answer lies in the uncomfortable proximity of Peña's Colorado Party to regulators and the business elite, a weakness that has endured even as steady economic management earned Paraguay investment-grade credit ratings.

Soon after winning its banking license in 2023, Ueno seemed everywhere. The digital lender, a rebranded version of a decades-old finance company, lured customers with generous cash-back offers on groceries, grew to more than 70 locations, sponsored Paraguay's national soccer team and plastered its name on the country's main stadium. Government money poured into Ueno under Peña, who appointed Carlos Carvallo, president of Financiera Ueno, the predecessor, to run the central bank, the agency charged with supervising the digital lender.

As of last month, Ueno reported holding roughly 800 million dollars in public deposits, about a quarter of its total, including money from the state pension and health fund and operators of Paraguay's giant hydroelectric dams. But worries escalated inside the central bank. In June, inspectors found a pattern of risky lending to insiders, reported ABC Color. Ueno extended large sums to companies tied to its owners, beyond what the law allows and without enough collateral.

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As recently as last month, Peña defended Ueno and the central bank's oversight, dismissing concerns as a smear campaign spooking the public. On Monday, it came crashing down. Regulators found poorly documented lending and expenses wrongly counted as assets. Once books were corrected, Ueno's capital fell to less than half the legal minimum.

Ueno Bank Seizure Sparks Panic

The central bank announced the lender's seizure Tuesday, starting a process to transfer deposits and recoverable assets before liquidating what remained. Ueno's app, cards and transfers went dark and branches locked their doors, leaving desperate depositors lined up outside. On Wednesday, a rush to open new accounts crashed other banks' mobile apps, fueling panic. Officials appealed for calm.

Under a law rushed through Congress Wednesday, a state guarantee fund must repay stranded depositors within five business days, starting Thursday with small accounts up to about 1,600 dollars. The fund insures up to about 36,000 dollars per customer, which the central bank says covers full balances of an estimated 97 percent of clients.

On Thursday, a judge ordered six Ueno executives, including founder Miguel Vázquez and bank President Juan Manuel Gustale, jailed pending trial, and two others placed under house arrest. Prosecutors charged 27 bank officials and associates with breach of trust and attempted fraud. Gustale's lawyer, José Fernández Zacur, pushed back, arguing senior executives relied on staff for lending decisions. The president or board is not responsible for deciding who receives a particular loan, he told local media.

Angry Employees Protest Outside Ministry

Still in their Ueno uniforms, young employees burned their credit cards and cursed Peña outside the Labor Ministry on Thursday, demanding severance and unpaid wages. Peña's resignation did little to calm them. A protester, Luis Pineda, said: Santiago Peña and the Colorado Party have stolen all our savings. We are fed up with 70 years of plunder.

Senate President Basilio Nunez presided over the impeachment trial at the National Congress in Asunción on Friday, as lawmakers considered removing Peña.