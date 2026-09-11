Paraguay Business Week Draws Over 1000 Delegates to Hernandarias for $600 Million Deal Target

The second Paraguay Business Week returns to Hernandarias this November, uniting over 1,000 delegates from seven nations to drive tech investment and trade.

The second edition of Paraguay Business Week is officially underway in Hernandarias, attracting a substantial international presence of more than 1,000 registered participants from seven different countries. This major economic forum, scheduled from November 11 to 13, serves as a critical platform for accelerating commercial ties and technological adoption across the South American region. The gathering underscores the growing interest in Paraguay as a strategic hub for cross-border trade and industrial modernization.

Organizers have set an ambitious financial goal for the event, targeting business intentions that exceed $600 million. This significant figure reflects the confidence market participants hold in the Paraguayan economy and its potential for high-value commercial activity. The event aims to translate this potential into concrete agreements and investment pledges over the three-day period.

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The core of the forum centers on technology, innovation, and Industry 4.0 solutions. The program features a dense schedule of more than 300 conferences and exhibitions. These events are designed to showcase the latest advancements in digital transformation and smart manufacturing, reflecting a strategic pivot toward modernizing the industrial base. This focus is not merely symbolic but serves as the central pillar for attracting foreign direct investment.

Junio Dantas, vice president of the Cámara de Comercio Paraguay Brasil (CCPB) and general coordinator of the event, has emphasized that final preparations are complete. He stated that the organization is working to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees. Dantos highlighted the CCPB commitment to promoting robust business and trade relations within the country through this major gathering.

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A key component of the strategic vision is strengthening the economic bond between Paraguay and Brazil, which remains the country main trading partner. By leveraging this relationship, organizers seek to create a stable framework for commerce that benefits both nations. Dantas noted that the event will facilitate high-level business meetings and networking opportunities for stakeholders.

The collaboration between the CCPB and the Viceministerio de Rediex del Ministerio de Industria y Comercio (MIC) demonstrates a unified approach to economic development. This partnership ensures that policy support aligns with market needs. The government and private sector are working together to reduce barriers to entry for foreign investors and provide local businesses with tools to evolve.

For local enterprises, the event offers a platform to learn about global best practices in automation and digital infrastructure. International visitors see a gateway to a market actively seeking to modernize its industrial capabilities. The presence of over 260 exhibitors provides direct access to a wide array of products and services.

Attendees can expect to see advanced machinery and software solutions on display. This exposure is expected to stimulate demand for technological upgrades among Paraguayan enterprises. Such upgrades are essential for enhancing competitiveness in regional and global markets. The focus on innovation is intended to attract talent and foster a culture of entrepreneurship.

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The logistical framework for the event has been finalized to accommodate the anticipated influx of international delegates. The venue in Hernandarias provides adequate space for the extensive array of conferences and exhibitions planned. Organizers anticipate that the interactions facilitated during these three days will lead to tangible outcomes.

The success of this event is expected to set the tone for future economic initiatives in the region. It reinforces Paraguay position as a dynamic player in the South American trade landscape. By creating a dedicated space for dialogue and demonstration, the forum aims to drive long-term economic growth. The event represents a significant step forward in the nation's industrial modernization efforts.