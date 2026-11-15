Paraglider, 21, dies after mid-flight emergency ends in crash into farm field

A 21-year-old from a southwest suburb was killed after having a mid-flight emergency while paragliding and crashing into a field on Saturday.

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A 21-year-old from a southwest suburb of Chicago was killed after having a mid-flight emergency while paragliding and crashing into a field on Saturday, authorities said. Plainfield police said they received a report around 3 p.m. that a paraglider crashed into a farm field near 127th Street and Ridge Road. Witnesses of the crash tried to help the pilot, who was later identified as 21-year-old Giovanni Lopez of Woodridge, until paramedics arrived and attempted further live saving measures, police said.

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Roughly 40 minutes later, the Kendall County Coroner's Office was notified of the possible fatality and responded to the scene. When they arrived, officials with the coroner's office pronounced Lopez dead, authorities said. The incident remains under investigation by Plainfield police and the Kendall County Coroner's Office.