Paradise Hills Native Garden: A Community Project from Weed Field to Demonstration Garden

The Paradise Hills Native Garden is a testament to the power of community and perseverance. Starting with a derelict weed field that lacked proper maintenance, the garden has evolved into a thriving native garden covering 5 acres. Master gardeners Wes and Nancy Janssen, along with volunteers and allied groups, have transformed this site into a demonstration garden for the Master Gardener Association of San Diego County. Over the years, they have raised $150,000 in funding and collaborated with various community groups to make this project a reality. The garden, when completed, will be the largest of four demonstration gardens for the Master Gardner Association in San Diego County.

The Paradise Hills Native Garden has transformed a once-bare, recently capped landfill into a thriving native garden in the San Diego neighborhood. The initiative, which began in 2017 with a weed field serving as the community park, has seen significant progress culminating in its grand opening celebration in April 2021.

Master gardeners Wes and Nancy Janssen, along with other volunteers, have worked tirelessly to create a landscape that inspires and benefits the community, proving that persistence and community effort can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles





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Paradise Hills Native Garden Community Project Urban Gardening Master Gardeners Persistence City Manager Ron Augustin Native Plant Native Garden Weed Field As Community Park

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