Erika Abbott and para-fencers in Burbank prepare for the 2028 Paralympics with recent bronze medals and community growth at McCambridge Park.

Erika Abbott, a Van Nuys resident and emerging para-fencer, has already secured two bronze medals in competitions sponsored by the city of Burbank. Her rapid success highlights the growing momentum of para-fencing in Southern California as the sport approaches its international debut at the 2028 Paralympics in the greater Los Angeles area. Abbott's journey from novice to medalist illustrates the increasing accessibility and competitive depth of adaptive sports in the region.

Abbott Wins Bronze at McCambridge Park Event

Erika Abbott competed in a two-day para-fencing tournament held on November 7, 2026, at the McCambridge Park and Recreation Center in Burbank. During the event, Abbott faced opponents in bouts lasting less than three minutes each on a fencing mat measuring approximately 46 feet by 6.6 feet. Although she was defeated by her opponents on that specific Saturday, her performance in the broader tournament series earned her two bronze medals. Head coach Geoff Russell organized the event, which attracted competitors from across Southern California seeking to refine their skills in an inclusive environment.

Also read CNN Poll Shows Early Interest in the 2028 Presidential Race Centers on Harris, Vance and Rubio

Athletic Rigor and Adaptive Equipment in Sport

Para-fencing utilizes standard fencing weapons adapted for athletes with physical impairments, requiring significant strength and strategic precision. Participants compete with an epee, a heavier thrusting weapon where the entire body serves as a valid target, or a foil, a light thrusting weapon where points are scored only with the tip on the torso. Another discipline involves the sabre, a cutting and thrusting weapon where competitors target the upper body, including the arms and head. Abbott, who uses a brace on her right leg, notes that the sport is far more athletic than many assume, demanding intense focus and physical conditioning from athletes of all abilities.

Advertisement

Inclusive Community Fosters Camaraderie Among Para-Fencers

Crystal Muma-Rivers of Sun Valley, Abbott's teammate, also participated in the November 7, 2026, event, highlighting the strong bond between local athletes. Abbott described the para-fencing community as a rare space where she does not need to expend energy explaining her physical condition to others. The atmosphere at the McCambridge Park center has become a bustling hub for inspired attendees of all ages who find acceptance and focus through competition. This supportive environment allows athletes with diverse mobility aids, including wheelchairs and scooters, to engage fully without social barriers.

Strategic Goals for 2028 Paralympic Qualification

Abbott currently aims to transition from bronze to silver medals as she intensifies her training regimen for the 2028 Paralympics. Having practiced for only 90 days, she has already achieved notable success and is now driven by a competitive desire to improve her ranking. Her goal reflects the broader ambitions of the Southern California para-fencing community, which is preparing for the global spotlight the region will receive during the upcoming Paralympic Games. Continued participation in events like the one hosted by Geoff Russell in Burbank will be essential for athletes to gain the experience needed on the international stage.