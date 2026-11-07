Papua New Guinea’s Most Expensive Film, ‘Mussau: The First Song,’ Wraps Shoot, Unveils First Looks (EXCLUSIVE)

Bijukumar Damodaran's $4.5 million drama ‘Mussau: The First Song,’ Papua New Guinea’s most expensive film, wraps a 40-day shoot.

Papua New Guinea’s Most Expensive Film, ‘Mussau: The First Song,’ Wraps Shoot, Unveils First Looks Indian filmmaker Bijukumar Damodaran directs the $4.5 million period drama, shot on remote Mussau Island and in Goroka, which is eyeing a 2027 festival premiere.

‘3 Body Problem’ Director Derek Tsang Boards DEA True-Crime Series ‘Group 41’ From Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Producer Jonah Greenberg Stephen Chow Told Japan to Stop Aping Kung Fu, Says Boss of Film Fund Behind Kore-eda Hirokazu’s ‘Look Back’Filming took place on Mussau Island in New Ireland Province and in Goroka, in Eastern Highlands Province. PNG-based producer NAFA Productions celebrated the wrap at a Thanksgiving event in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Also read First NHL Goal, First NHL Blood, Vitali Pinchuk Drives Predators to Victory

Government figures at the event included Belden Norman Namah, Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism; Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu; and Chief Censor Jim Abani. Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and 'La Bola Negra's 'La Nieve' Among Nominees for Hollywood Music In Media Awards, a three-time Indian National Film Award winner, is at the helm. Parul Agrawal produces, and Noelene Taula Wunum is executive producer.

Inspired by a true story and set in the 1930s, the film centers on Taula Livovoa, a young islander who walks away from tribal violence and takes up a faith that is new to him. His choice sets off a sweeping social change that the producers rank among the South Pacific’s most remarkable. The dialogue is in six languages: Mussau, Emirau, Agarabi, Gadsup, Tok Pisin and English.

Advertisement

Some of them are indigenous languages with small numbers of speakers that are at risk of dying out. The producers present the film as a way to protect the country’s linguistic and cultural heritage and bring it to a global audience. Much of the cast was drawn from the local community, and many are acting on screen for the first time. Some had never watched a film before.

Several roles are played by great-grandchildren of the real people whose lives inspired the story. Two British actors round out the ensemble. Mussau Island has little infrastructure and patchy communications, which made the shoot hard to pull off. The 120-person crew, 20 of them technicians from India, spent 30 hours at sea crossing the Pacific to reach the island.

Temporary lodging and facilities were set up there. Islanders helped throughout, including on sequences shot in the sea at high tide. The unit then moved on to Goroka to finish filming.

“This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding journeys of my filmmaking career,” Damodaran said. “The people of Mussau welcomed us into their lives, their culture and their history, and their contribution has been invaluable. Having descendants of the original historical figures portray some of these characters, alongside community members who had never seen a film before, made this journey even more profound. ” Hilda Tanimia wrote the story.

Advertisement

The screenplay is by Jennifer Litau, who also served as translator, along with Joses Imona and Damodaran. The cinematographer is Yedhu Radhakrishnan and the editor is Davis Palakal Manuel. Arnold Laena handled production design and Gladice John designed the costumes. The music comes from Music Masters of PNG and the Murat Choir.

The cast includes Freddy Sutchiff, Candy Ali, Daniel Lee Hird, Kevin Jackson, Jamie Napo, Calvin, Alan Balalua, Frank Eke and Dolvin Aite. NAFA Productions wants the film to bow at a top-tier international festival in 2027. It also hopes the film will be Papua New Guinea’s official entry for best international feature at the 100th Academy Awards. Damodaran has made that run once before.

His earlier PNG–India co-production “Papa Buka” was the first film Papua New Guinea ever submitted to the Oscars’ international feature race. Kim Kardashian Taps Olympians Chloe Kim, Jutta Leerdam and More for New NikeSKIMS CampaignRachel Zegler Recalls Her ‘Evita’ Audition While Starring on Broadway in ‘Romeo + Juliet’: ‘I Sang 40 Pages of Material’