Pappas Restaurants will close Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Nov 30 2026 and Pappasito's Cantina on Jan 31 2027 at Houston's Bush Airport, offering all staff transfers to other locations, while planning new openings in Katy DFW Airport and Oklahoma City.

Pappas Restaurants will close its Pappadeaux and Pappasito’s locations at Houston's Bush Airport after 23+ years. Pappadeaux closes Nov. 30, 2026, and Pappasito’s closes Jan. 31, 2027; all airport staff are offered transfers.

The company has not shared a reason for the closures, but plans new openings in Katy, DFW Airport, and Oklahoma City. Pappas Restaurants will close its Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito’s Cantina locations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after more than 23 years, the company said in a statement. Pappadeaux’s last day of service will be Nov. 30, 2026. The Pappasito’s restaurant is expected to serve its final customers Jan. 31, 2027.

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"After more than 23 years at IAH, we made the difficult decision to close our Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasitos Cantina locations at the airport," the statement said. Every Pappas employee at the airport is being offered the opportunity to continue working at another Pappas location of their choice, according to the statement provided by Christina Pappas, chief marketing officer for Pappas Restaurants.

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The company said employees are its first priority during the transition and thanked its staff and the millions of travelers who have visited the restaurants. Pappas Restaurants said it will continue serving customers at its other locations and has several openings planned, including a new Pappasito’s in Katy. The company also plans to open Pappadeaux and Pappas Burger locations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, along with a Pappadeaux in Oklahoma City, where it said construction recently broke ground.