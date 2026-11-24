Paper Tiger earns a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in James Gray's crime drama. Read the full details on the film's box office performance and critical reception.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in the new crime thriller Paper Tiger, which has received mostly positive feedback from audiences ahead of its wide release. The film, directed by James Gray, marks a significant reunion for the two actors who previously collaborated on Marriage Story. It brings together a star-studded cast including Miles Teller to explore family dynamics entangled with the Russian mafia in the mid-1980s.

High Audience Score For James Gray Film

Paper Tiger debuts with a solid 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking the highest audience rating director James Gray has ever received. This score slightly surpasses the 70% audience rating for Gray's previous work, Little Odessa. The positive reception comes after the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, where it generated early buzz and hopes for award recognition.

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While the audience score is fresh, it indicates a notable divide between general viewers and professional critics. The Tomatometer sits at a higher 87%, creating a 15-point difference between the two metrics. Critics have generally praised the film, particularly highlighting the performances of the main trio, with Adam Driver singled out for his intense portrayal of the character Gary Pearl.

Cinematography And Production Design Details

The visual presentation of Paper Tiger plays a crucial part in establishing its atmosphere, with reviews praising the meticulous production design that recreates 1980s New York. The cinematography amplifies the crime elements of the story, setting an edgy and grimy mood that complements the narrative. This attention to detail helps ground the film's exploration of the American Dream within a gloomy and tense framework.

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However, not all feedback is uniformly glowing. Some reviews and audience reactions point out that the slow pacing can hurt the movie's momentum, leading to a sense that the film is not entirely balanced. The abrupt ending of the movie also appears to have mixed reactions, with some viewers finding it satisfying while others feel it leaves narrative threads unresolved.

Box Office Performance And Theater Release

Paper Tiger initially opened with a limited release on November 13, 2026, before expanding to wider screens in the following week. The film grossed $616,551 at the domestic box office during its initial run, with a reported production budget of $15 million. While the total may seem modest at first glance, the per-screen average tells a different story about its commercial traction.

When the film played in just six theaters during its opening three-day weekend, it earned $215,009. This resulted in a per-screen average of $35,834, setting a new domestic box office record for James Gray. This figure surpasses the previous record set by The Lost City of Z, which averaged $27,543 per screen. The box office numbers are expected to grow as the film enters more theaters during the Thanksgiving week.

Award Nominations And Future Projects

Despite being considered an award long shot by many, Paper Tiger has already garnered recognition, including two nominations at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. The nominations are for Best Feature and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Adam Driver. The film, which Gray wrote, directed, and produced, continues to play in theaters, with plans for further expansion in the coming days.

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As the cast moves forward, Scarlett Johansson will conclude the year with the release of Brad Bird's Ray Gunn on Netflix on December 18, 2026. She is also slated to appear in The Exorcist: Martyrs and Scapegoat in 2027, as well as The Batman: Part II, where she will reunite with Sebastian Stan. Miles Teller is currently working on animated projects The Ark and the Aardvark and Copperhead, while Adam Driver has Alone at Dawn lined up for 2027 before joining the X-Men reboot.

The upcoming week also brings competition for Paper Tiger from other major releases. The film will face off against The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Hexed, and Focker-in-Law. As the holiday season approaches, these titles vie for audience attention and box office share, making it a critical period for the distribution and performance of the crime drama.

Overall, Paper Tiger stands as a notable entry in James Gray's filmography, blending high-caliber acting with strong visual storytelling. The combination of early critical praise, a solid audience score, and record-breaking per-screen averages suggests a strong foundation for its ongoing theatrical run. The film offers a gripping look at family loyalty and criminal entanglement, anchored by the performances of its lead actors.