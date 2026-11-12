Paper Tiger: James Gray on His Personal 1986 New York Crime Thriller

Director James Gray discusses Paper Tiger, a 1986 New York crime thriller starring Miles Teller and Adam Driver, which opens in theaters November 13, 2026.

Director James Gray spoke with Tyler Treese of ComingSoon about Paper Tiger, his new crime thriller set in 1986 New York. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on Friday, November 13, 2026. In the interview, Gray discussed the film's personal nature, its central themes, and his work with the cast, which includes Miles Teller, Adam Driver, and Scarlett Johansson.

The official synopsis describes Irwin, a naive engineer played by Miles Teller, who accepts a seemingly lucrative business proposition from his brother Gary, a former cop played by Adam Driver. The trigger for the story comes when Irwin witnesses something he was not meant to see at the Gowanus Canal.

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Paper Tiger Plot and the Gowanus Canal Confrontation

After Irwin witnesses the incident at the Gowanus Canal, the Driver and Teller characters are pulled into a dangerous confrontation with the newly emerging Russian mafia. The synopsis presents this threat as the engine that drives the entire narrative.

As the threat of violence escalates, Irwin's wife Hester, played by Scarlett Johansson, sounds the alarm. Irwin, meanwhile, desperately tries to protect his family from the danger that has entered their lives.

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Gary is forced to make an impossible choice to save the people he loves, according to the synopsis. The film is described as a deeply felt and intense crime thriller, combining a genre setting with a family drama at its center.

James Gray on Personal Filmmaking and Autobiographical Roots

James Gray says Paper Tiger, like Armageddon Time, draws on autobiographical material from his own life. Treese observed that all good films are personal to a degree, but described both projects as autobiographical for Gray in some measure.

Gray described revisiting these personal stories as the closest thing he has to a time machine. He said it allows him to go back, rethink, study again, and learn from experiences in his own past, while calling the process a very moving thing and a huge gift.

Gray also said that for a film to carry any real emotional meaning or impact, it has to come from a place that is genuinely personal to the filmmaker. He expressed hope that even a small fraction of his own emotion would come through on screen, which he said would make the effort worthwhile.

Themes of Overreaching and Why Miles Teller Was Cast

Gray identified a central theme of not appreciating what you have and overreaching for more. He said the idea sounds simple when stated aloud but is easily lost, and that audiences and filmmakers alike need a reminder of it.

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Gray argued that a culture constantly telling people the only normal state is wanting more makes contentment very difficult. He called this pressure a constant stressor and said that the love people share with one another matters much more than they often remember.

On casting, Gray said he had seen Miles Teller in Bleed for This, where Teller plays boxer Vinny Pazienza, and considered the performance amazing. Gray said he wanted an actor who combined an alpha male quality with real vulnerability and sensitivity, and he pointed to Teller's expression while being hit in Whiplash as an example of that emotional openness.

Paper Tiger Release Date and What Audiences Can Expect

Paper Tiger opens in theaters on Friday, November 13, 2026. The date is the next confirmed milestone for the film, which stars Miles Teller and Adam Driver as brothers caught in a dangerous conflict.

Based on Gray's comments, audiences can expect a story rooted in personal experience, with the Gowanus Canal incident and the brothers' impossible dilemma driving the tension. Gray also said the film's themes of ambition, contentment, and family love are meant to resonate beyond its crime plot.

The interview was conducted by Tyler Treese, who serves as Editor-in-Chief of ComingSoon, SuperHeroHype, and PlayStation LifeStyle. Treese has covered the entertainment and gaming industry for over a decade and regularly interviews Hollywood stars and directors about their projects.