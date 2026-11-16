Paper Tiger Box Office Record: James Gray's Crime Drama Sets New Per-Screen High

Paper Tiger breaks director James Gray's record with a $35,834 per-screen average during its limited opening weekend. The crime drama stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

The independent crime drama Paper Tiger has achieved a significant milestone in its opening weekend, shattering the previous per-screen average record for its director. The film, which premiered at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival before its theatrical debut, opened in theaters on November 13. This early success marks a historic moment for the production, highlighting strong audience demand despite a highly limited initial release strategy.

Paper Tiger Opening Weekend Financial Performance

According to Box Office Mojo, Paper Tiger earned a three-day gross of $215,009 at the domestic box office during its debut. This total was achieved while the movie was playing in just six theaters. The resulting per-screen average of $35,834 is a striking figure that immediately establishes the film as a commercial standout in a very niche category. This number represents the total revenue generated per location, indicating intense local interest and high ticket sales in the markets where the film is currently available.

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This performance breaks James Gray's personal record by a wide margin. The writer-director's previous highest debut per-screen average at the domestic box office belonged to his 2016 movie The Lost City of Z. That film debuted with a per-screen average of $27,543. The Lost City of Z was previously the only James Gray movie to have achieved a per-screen average of more than $15,000 during its debut. The gap between the two averages is substantial, demonstrating a clear shift in the commercial viability of Gray's recent work compared to his previous releases.

Casting Choices and Critical Reception Analysis

The film is set in 1986 and follows two brothers getting involved with the Russian mob. The lead roles are played by two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver and Emmy nominee Miles Teller. Driver is known for his work in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, while Teller gained acclaim for his role in Whiplash. Driver's fellow two-time Oscar nominee and Marriage Story co-star Scarlett Johansson also stars as Hester Pearl. She plays the wife of Teller's character, Irwin. Johansson is widely recognized for her role in Avengers: Endgame. The combination of these high-profile actors likely contributes to the strong initial box office numbers.

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Reviews for the project have been glowing, distinguishing it from the director's past work. The movie has earned a Certified Fresh score of 85% on review aggregators. This stands in stark contrast to We Own the Night, a 2007 crime drama that starred Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, and Eva Mendes. That earlier title had mixed-to-negative reviews, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%. The positive critical reception for Paper Tiger suggests that audiences may be more receptive to the current narrative than they were to previous entries in the director's filmography.

Comparative Financial Context and Future Projections

Because the scale of the releases of James Gray movies has been widely variable, this record is not necessarily a strong predictor of how Paper Tiger will perform in the long term. For instance, while The Lost City of Z is the previous record-holder, its overall worldwide haul is limited because it never played in more than 900 theaters at the domestic box office in a single weekend. Meanwhile, Ad Astra, which is the director's highest-grossing overall, opened in wide release on more than 3,000 screens. The current limited release is a strategic choice rather than a reflection of low demand.

This early record could indicate that Paper Tiger may be James Gray's second movie since We Own the Night to pass the $50 million milestone worldwide. Should that be the case, it will be a solid return on investment. The movie's reported budget is just $15 million. This figure likely places its estimated break-even point somewhere around $37.5 million. The current financial trajectory suggests that the film could potentially perform even better than We Own the Night. The low production cost relative to the potential box office return makes the project highly attractive to investors and distributors.

Awards Season Implications and Industry Impact

Another factor that could help Paper Tiger is its Oscar buzz. The film is positioned as a strong contender in the 2026-2027 awards season. It has the potential to earn third nominations for Adam Driver or Scarlett Johansson. It could also secure a first nomination for Miles Teller or James Gray. Such recognition would significantly boost the film's profile and longevity in theaters. The awards season circuit is known for extending the theatrical life of niche dramas, allowing them to reach wider audiences over several months.

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If the film gains traction in the awards cycle, its theatrical release could have strong play in early 2027. This would add to its revenue long after its initial wide expansion. The runtime of the movie is 115 minutes. It is categorized as a Crime Drama Thriller. The release date listed in some sources is November 20, 2026, which may refer to a wider release window. The producers of the film include Andrea Bucko, Andrea Leone, Anthony Katagas, Carlo Salem, Gary Farkas, James Gray, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Marco Perego, Raffaella Leone, and Rodrigo Teixeira. The sustained success of the project could lead to further distribution deals and expanded screening options in international markets.