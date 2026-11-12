Papandrea Says Book Adaptation Reshaped Structure and Keeps More Seasons Open

Producer Papandrea explains how a Karin Slaughter novel was reshaped for television and why a second season remains possible.

Papandrea, the executive producer of a television series based on a novel by Karin Slaughter, says the show went through significant changes on the way from the page to the screen. The series stars Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn, a character who is still living with the trauma of her past. Steph Green directed every episode, and Papandrea says the adaptation was built around a close working relationship between the filmmaker and the writers from the earliest stages.

The story follows Charlotte, who has followed her father into law and becomes the first witness on the scene when another violent attack takes place in their hometown. The investigation ultimately brings back old memories and family secrets. Papandrea described the project as an unusual route to the screen, because the team first read another Karin Slaughter book before deciding to adapt this one.

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How the Novel Was Restructured for Television

The biggest structural change involved the timing of the main character's introduction. Papandrea said that in the novel, readers do not meet Rose Byrne's character until 100 pages in. Papandrea noted that this approach is not possible on television, so the writers had to find a different way to bring the character forward.

Papandrea also pointed to the way the story handles the reunion of the sisters. According to Papandrea, the writers needed a structural solution for how the sisters come back together, and that solution arrived by the end of the first episode. Papandrea called this one of the biggest structural shifts in the adaptation.

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Producer and Director Stress Fidelity to the Book

Papandrea said the series remains very faithful to the book. At the same time, Papandrea argued that the director brings a major contribution of her own, shaping the visual language of the show. Papandrea added that the entire creative team was fully committed to the project from very early on, when the scripts were still being developed.

Papandrea also addressed the question of whether the story could continue. Papandrea acknowledged that the source material is only one book, but did not rule out the possibility of more seasons. Papandrea said the creative team does not want to close the door on the chance to return to these characters.

Future Seasons and Comparisons With Other Book Adaptations

Papandrea compared the situation with Big Little Lies, the HBO series that is currently developing its third season. Papandrea said that when the team made Big Little Lies, the producers would have said there would be no more seasons, because it seemed unlikely the same group of people would ever come together again. Papandrea noted that this view has since changed.

This project was built as a limited series from the start, Papandrea said. Papandrea added that a prequel book centered on Charlie, which the author has recorded as an audiobook, exists alongside the original novel. Papandrea said the team prefers to let audiences discover the show on its own terms, and that TV productions are difficult to get made, so no option is ruled out. Papandrea concluded that the team would always be open to making more if the right opportunity arose.

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The series arrives during a crowded fall television schedule. Tracker, Dancing With the Stars, and Line of Fire are among the premieres and returning shows on the same calendar, along with the MGM+ four-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, starring Kit Harington and François Civil.