Papa Zola Movie Netflix Release Date US December 2026

Papa Zola The Movie streaming on Netflix US on December 1, 2026. Discover cast, plot, and box office records from Malaysia's highest-grossing animated film.

Monsta Studios' animated sci-fi action-comedy Papa Zola The Movie is set to arrive on Netflix US with a confirmed streaming debut on December 1, 2026. This milestone marks the official expansion of the franchise beyond Southeast Asia, bringing the story to a global audience after its successful theatrical run. The release will feature both the original Malay audio track and an English dub, ensuring accessibility for diverse viewer preferences across the United States market.

Streaming Debut Details and Audio Options

The digital launch on December 1, 2026, follows the film's historic performance in its home market of Malaysia. Viewers can expect to watch the movie in two distinct audio formats upon its arrival on the streaming platform. This dual-audio approach mirrors the strategy used in many major international releases to cater to both local cultural identity and broader linguistic demands. The decision to include an English dub specifically highlights the studio's intent to capture the wider US audience that typically consumes animated content in their native tongue.

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Historic Box Office Performance in Malaysia

Prior to its digital release, the film made history in Malaysia where it premiered on December 11, 2025. During this theatrical window, it achieved the status of the highest-grossing animated film in the country's history. The financial success was staggering, accumulating a total box office gross of RM 68.2 million. This remarkable figure underscores the massive popularity of the Zola brand within the region and provides a strong financial foundation for the upcoming international streaming rollout.

Plot Summary and Sci-Fi Action Elements

The narrative blends family-friendly comedy with high-stakes sci-fi action, centering on Papa Zola leading a quiet life as a bumbling food delivery rider. He lives alongside his wife, Mama Zila, and their daughter, Pipi, in a seemingly mundane routine. However, this everyday existence hides a secret past where the self-proclaimed Lover of Truth is actually a skilled operative. The plot thickens when invading aliens kidnap his daughter, forcing a doting dad to don the mask of his secret-agent past to save her and foil their plan for world domination.

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Cast Voices and Production Team

Nizam Razak, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, also voices the titular character Papa Zola. He is joined by a robust ensemble cast including Noor Ieesya Isandra as Pipi Zola and Noor Ezdiani Ahmad Fawzi as Mama Zila. Other key voice actors include Yusuf Bahrin as Kachax Khan, Aloeng Silalahi as YonB, and Nurfathiah Diaz as BoBoiBoy. The lineup is further rounded out by Dzubir Mohammed Zakaria as Gopal, Anas Abdul Aziz as Olien, Mimi Aimi as Cimubot, and Ielham Iskandar Mohd Nizam as Otoi. This diverse cast brings the animated characters to life with distinct personalities and comedic timing.

Global Expansion and Future Implications

The shift from regional theatrical success to global streaming availability on Netflix represents a significant strategic move for Monsta Studios. By securing a December 2026 release date in the United States, the studio aims to capitalize on the international curiosity generated by the film's unprecedented records in Southeast Asia. The availability of the English dub removes the primary barrier for US audiences, allowing the story of Papa Zola and his extraterrestrial threats to reach viewers who may not have access to subtitled content. This move solidifies the Zola franchise as a major player in the global animated entertainment landscape.