Papa John's is giving customers a free pizza if they submit a photo and feedback about their delivered order, part of an AI quality-control campaign. CEO Todd Penegor said the promotion aims to fix inconsistencies he calls the brand's Achilles' heel.

Papa John's is offering a free pizza to customers who send in a photo of their delivered order, along with some feedback, as part of an AI-based quality-control campaign.

The promotion, which began on Nov. 9 and runs until Friday, is meant to help ensure each pizza is properly cooked and cut. CEO Todd Penegor told Reuters in an interview that the promotion will help the chain improve pizza quality across its franchised restaurants. He said it addresses inconsistencies that have become the Achilles heel of the brand. The goal, Penegor said, is to develop a system that can mirror the chain's in-store quality-control cameras.

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AI Quality Control Expansion Plan

Those cameras use AI to check that cheese is not burnt, pepperoni slices are cut smoothly and the outer crust is shaped like a beautiful breadstick. But those in-store cameras are only installed in a few hundred locations out of the chain's 6,000 restaurants worldwide, he said. User-submitted images could allow the company to apply image-based quality control far more widely and cheaply, although they are not yet as accurate as the in-store cameras.

The company has a huge dashboard with all of the pictures that are coming in, along with user-submitted feedback, Penegor said. He added that the promotion generated thousands of photos for the company in the first few days after it began on Nov. 9. Penegor said the technology was relatively cheap to develop in-house. It built on existing AI technology the company has developed in partnership with Google Cloud.

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The company reported a 6.5% decline in quarterly same-store sales on Nov. 5. Penegor said feedback from the promotion will help the chain decide which fixes to prioritize and give franchisees a clear view of where their restaurants may fall short. Customers who want a free pizza must send in a photo of their delivered order along with some feedback.

Broader AI Effort for Pizza Chains

The campaign is part of Papa John's broader effort to use artificial intelligence to monitor and improve quality across its restaurant system. The in-store cameras already in use represent the kind of quality control Papa John's wants to expand. They check for burnt cheese, smooth pepperoni cuts and a properly shaped outer crust. Extending that capability through customer photos could bring similar oversight to far more locations.

Penegor said the promotion will help the chain improve pizza quality across its franchised restaurants. The inconsistencies he described as the Achilles heel of the brand are the target of the new campaign. The company developed the technology in-house at a relatively low cost, according to Penegor. It builds on AI work Papa John's has already done with Google Cloud.

Sales Decline And Customer Feedback

The promotion began on Nov. 9 and will last until Friday. In its first few days, it generated thousands of photos for the company, which collects them on a huge dashboard along with user feedback. Papa John's reported a 6.5% decline in quarterly same-store sales on Nov. 5. The feedback from the promotion will help the chain decide which fixes to prioritize, Penegor said, and give franchisees a clear view of where their restaurants may fall short.