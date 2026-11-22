Paolo Bulgari, the grandson of a Greek silversmith who helped turn the family jewelry business into a global luxury brand, has died at 89. His family called him the greatest jeweler of our time.

Paolo Bulgari, the visionary grandson of Greek immigrant Sotirios Voulgaris who transformed a small Roman jewelry shop into a global luxury powerhouse, has died at the age of 89. His family announced his passing on Saturday, honoring him as the greatest jeweler of our time while highlighting his profound humanity and exceptional entrepreneurial talent.

Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari was the direct descendant of Voulgaris, who fled Ottoman rule in Paramythia, a mountain village in northwestern Greece known for its silver craftsmanship. After settling in Naples, the elder Voulgaris opened a shop in Rome, successfully adapting his craft and family name to establish the foundation of what would become an international icon.

Also read Paolo Bulgari, who turned a family jewelry business into a global brand, dies at 89

Bulgari joined the family business shortly after completing his schooling, working closely alongside his father, Giorgio. He initially focused on precious stones, developing a deep expertise in gemstones that would heavily influence his subsequent work as both a designer and a businessman within the luxury sector.

Under his leadership, the Bulgari family decisively turned away from the delicate aesthetics typically associated with Parisian jewelry houses. Instead, they embraced bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions, and unexpected combinations of color. Drawing inspiration from ancient Rome and Italy's artistic heritage, this distinctive style helped set the brand apart on the international stage.

Alongside his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani, Bulgari led the company's aggressive expansion into major luxury markets. They opened prestigious stores in New York, Paris, Geneva, and Monte Carlo, while the business diversified beyond jewelry into watches, perfumes, leather goods, and eventually, high-end hotels.

Heading the group since the mid-1980s, Bulgari guided the company through a period of significant international growth. His jewelry became a staple on celebrities spanning decades, from Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya. Tall and silver-haired, he occasionally appeared alongside these stars wearing his creations, maintaining a characteristically reserved presence amidst the glamour.

In 2011, the family sold a controlling stake in the company to the French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at more than $5 billion. This transaction ended decades of direct family control over the brand, marking a new era for Bulgari while acknowledging the massive scale Bulgari himself had built.

Despite his association with the glamorous world of international luxury, Bulgari frequently referred to his family's humble origins. He remained deeply connected to the migration story that defined his surname and the resilience of his ancestors who left Greece for Italy.

Advertisement

In 2019, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support young people through schooling and job training in disadvantaged neighborhoods on the outskirts of Rome. The foundation aims to provide opportunities for those who might otherwise lack access to education and vocational skills.

Many people do not know the true history behind his name, he wrote in the foundation's introduction. But at the origin of my surname there is a story of migration. This statement underscored his commitment to preserving the legacy of his grandfather's journey and using his success to give back.

His funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Rome. The ceremony will serve as a final tribute to a man who not only elevated Italian design but also honored his Greek heritage through decades of innovation and philanthropy.

The impact of his leadership is evident in the brand's enduring status. Bulgari's jewelry remains a fixture on the red carpets and in the collections of supermodels, Hollywood stars, and serious collectors worldwide. His bold designs and distinctive use of color continue to define the luxury market he helped reshape.

The news of his death has prompted an outpouring of admiration from within the industry and among fans of fine jewelry. His ability to balance commercial success with artistic integrity set a standard that few in the luxury sector have matched.

Bulgari's approach to business was characterized by a long-term vision that prioritized brand identity and customer experience. He understood that true luxury was not just about the price tag, but about the story, the craftsmanship, and the emotional connection with the wearer.

His contributions to the fashion and jewelry industries were widely recognized during his lifetime. Awards and accolades piled up, yet he remained grounded by his family values and the lessons learned from his grandfather's early struggles.

The Paolo Bulgari Foundation continues to operate as a testament to his belief in education and social mobility. It serves as a living legacy, helping the next generation of underprivileged youth navigate their paths toward professional success and personal fulfillment.

As the funeral approaches, friends, family, and industry leaders will gather to celebrate his life. The event will mark the end of an era for Bulgari, but the brand's influence will persist as a symbol of Italian excellence and Greek resilience.

His death leaves a significant void in the luxury community. Colleagues and competitors alike acknowledge that his unique blend of artistic sensibility and business acumen was rare and irreplaceable in the fast-paced world of high fashion.

The story of Sotirios Voulgaris and his grandson Paolo Bulgari is one of upward mobility and cultural preservation. It is a narrative that resonates deeply with immigrants and entrepreneurs who dream of turning humble beginnings into lasting legacies.

Bulgari's tenure as head of the company coincided with the globalization of luxury goods. He was instrumental in positioning Bulgari as a top-tier competitor to other historic European houses, ensuring its relevance in an increasingly competitive market.

Advertisement

His leadership style was often described as collaborative and respectful. He valued the input of his designers and artisans, fostering a culture where creativity could flourish while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

The expansion into hotels and other lifestyle products was a strategic move that reflected his belief in a holistic luxury experience. He understood that his clients sought more than just a product; they sought an immersive experience that embodied the Bulgari ethos.

Even after the sale to LVMH, Bulgari remained a respected figure within the company. His wisdom and historical perspective continued to inform decision-making, ensuring that the brand stayed true to its roots despite changes in ownership.

The funeral at the Basilica of Santa Croce will be a significant event in the Roman social calendar. It will draw attendees from the worlds of fashion, art, and high finance, all united in their respect for Paolo Bulgari.

His life story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and designers. It demonstrates how cultural heritage can be a source of strength and uniqueness in a globalized marketplace.

The legacy of Bulgari jewelry will endure through the iconic designs he championed. Pieces from his era are now highly sought after by collectors, testament to the timeless appeal of his aesthetic vision.

His commitment to philanthropy through the foundation ensures that his impact extends beyond the business world. It highlights his dedication to social justice and his desire to create opportunities for those less fortunate.

As we reflect on his life, we are reminded of the importance of carrying forward the stories of our ancestors. Paolo Bulgari did exactly that, weaving his grandfather's narrative into the fabric of his own success.

The global luxury market will feel his absence. His leadership provided stability and direction during critical periods of growth and change for the Bulgari brand.

His family's announcement of his death serves as a somber reminder of the passage of time. It is a moment to pause and appreciate the contributions he made to the world of art and business.

The Paolo Bulgari Foundation will continue its mission under new stewardship. Its programs will remain vital resources for the communities it serves, honoring his memory through action.

His death marks the end of an epoch. But the brilliance of his designs and the strength of his values will continue to shine through the brand he helped create.