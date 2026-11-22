Paolo Bulgari, the former chairman of Bvlgari who led the luxury jewelry house for decades, has died at age 89. His passing is mourned by LVMH and the global luxury community.

Paolo Bulgari, the former chairman of the Bvlgari Group and a pivotal figure in the luxury jewelry industry, has died at the age of 89. The death of the Italian businessman and designer was officially announced by a spokesperson for the brand on Saturday, November 21, via the company's Instagram page. Bulgari served as the chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984 and was the grandson of the company's founder, Sotirio Bulgari.

Leadership and Design Legacy at Bvlgari

Bvlgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones. He was recognized as one of the world's leading experts in gemology and played a central role in refining the aesthetic sense that defines the Bvlgari style. The brand described him as a true creative soul who poured his heart into his craft and nurtured the talents of young designers. His work left an indelible mark on the world of jewelry, guiding the maison through decades of global expansion and artistic innovation.

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Reactions from LVMH and Industry Leaders

Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, issued a statement expressing deep sorrow following the news. LVMH has owned Bvlgari since 2011. Arnault stated that his group, his family, and he extend heartfelt condolences to the Bulgari family and all the maison's employees. He described Paolo Bulgari as a key architect of the brand's success who consistently embodied the Italian spirit and the deeply Roman heritage of the exceptional jewelry house.

High-Profile Clients and Historical Connections

During a past interview with Alain Elkann, the late designer discussed several high-profile clients who defined the brand's glamorous history. He recalled that two Kings of Saudi Arabia were clients in the 1970s and 1980s. Barbara Hutton, one of his father's greatest clients, met the family in the 1960s. Henry Ford II was also an important client in the 1970s. Additionally, Richard Burton bought Elizabeth Taylor an incredible emerald necklace when filming Cleopatra in Rome, noting the couple's intense relationship often involved giving and receiving beautiful jewels.

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Affluent Clientele and Star-Studded History

Many celebrities have worn jewelry from the luxurious Italian jeweler over the years, including Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Rihanna. Taylor, a prominent figure in Bvlgari's history, wore pieces in films such as Cleopatra and The V.I.P.s. A photo of Taylor wearing Bvlgari in 1967 highlights the long-standing bond between the actress and the brand. The brand's reach extends across generations of Hollywood icons and global royalty, solidifying its status as a premier luxury destination.

Philanthropy and Ongoing Mourning Process

Bulgari founded the nonprofit organization Paolo Bulgari Foundation in 2019, demonstrating his commitment to giving back beyond the commercial sphere. The official statement from the brand emphasized that his legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come. No further details regarding the cause of death have been disclosed. The Bvlgari family and the luxury community now mourn the loss of a visionary leader who shaped the identity of one of the world's most prestigious jewelry brands.