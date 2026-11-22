Paolo Bulgari, the jeweler who helped turn his family business into a global luxury brand loved by supermodels, Hollywood stars, and collectors alike, has died. He was 89.

Paolo Bulgari attends the opening of the exhibition 'Bulgari and Roma' at Italian Embassy on November 28, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. Paolo Bulgari, the jeweler who helped make his family’s business a global luxury brand, has died at 89.

Bulgari joined the company in 1960 and was part of its move into bolder designs and diversification into new businesses. Paolo Bulgari, the jeweler who helped turn his family business into a global luxury brand loved by supermodels, Hollywood stars, and collectors alike, has died. He was 89. Bulgari’s family confirmed his death Saturday in a statement that honored the celebrated designer and businessman’s humility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Also read Paolo Bulgari dies at 89

It described Bulgari as "the greatest jeweler of our time.

" The company Bulgari built, which was sold to French luxury conglomerate LVMH, posted its own tribute, writing on Instagram, "A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry. "Bulgari jewelry has been a fixture on celebrities spanning from Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya.

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The brand that is now synonymous with Italian glamour and design and praised for its bold designs and distinctive use of color developed in the decades after Bulgari joined the family business. The company that became Bulgari was founded by Paolo’s grandfather, Sotirios Voulgaris, after the silversmith fled Ottoman Greece for Naples. Bulgari joined in 1960, shortly after leaving school, to work with his father and focused on precious stones.

The family eventually moved from the delicate style of Parisian jewelry houses to showcase bold gemstones with rich yellow gold and generous proportions. Along with his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani, Bulgari pushed the company into new luxury markets by opening stores in New York, Paris, Geneva, and Monte Carlo and into new product categories, like watches, perfumes, leather goods, and, eventually, hotels. He took over leading the group in the 1980s as it expanded further internationally.

In 2011, LVMH bought the company in a deal that was valued at more than $5 billion. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.