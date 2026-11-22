Paolo Bulgari, chairman of Bvlgari and grandson of founder Sotirio Bulgari, has died at age 89. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and the family honor his creative legacy and impact on luxury jewelry.

Paolo Bulgari, the visionary chairman of the Bvlgari Group and grandson of the luxury brand's founder, has passed away at the age of 89. The Bvlgari Group confirmed the death through an official spokesperson on the brand's Instagram page on Saturday, November 21. The announcement marked the end of an era for one of the world's most prestigious jewelry houses, which has long been associated with Hollywood glamour and Roman heritage.

The Core Details of the Announcement

The official statement from the Bvlgari Group expressed deep sadness over the loss of Paolo Bulgari, who had served as chairman since 1984. The brand highlighted his long-standing collaboration with his father, which began in 1960, noting his specialization in precious stones and his refined aesthetic sensibility. Bulgari was described as a true creative soul who nurtured young designers and left an indelible mark on the jewelry world. The spokesperson emphasized that his legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire future generations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Industry Tributes

Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, issued a public tribute following the news. LVMH has owned Bvlgari since 2011, making this a significant moment for the conglomerate. Arnault extended heartfelt condolences to the Bulgari family and all employees, calling Paolo Bulgari a key architect of the brand's success. He noted that Bulgari embodied the Italian spirit and the deeply Roman heritage of the maison throughout his life.

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Real-World Impact and Historical Legacy

Paolo Bulgari was born in October 1937 and joined the family business in 1960, shortly after the company was founded by his grandfather, Sotirios Voulgaris, in Rome in 1884. His expertise in gemstones and design helped solidify Bvlgari's reputation among global elites. High-profile clients included Barbara Hutton, Henry Ford II, and two Kings of Saudi Arabia during the 1970s and 1980s. He also recounted the romance of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, noting that Burton purchased incredible emerald necklaces for Taylor during the filming of Cleopatra in Rome.

Continuing Influence and Next Steps

Beyond his business acumen, Paolo Bulgari founded the nonprofit Paolo Bulgari Foundation in 2019 to support charitable causes. The brand shared a final quote from him, stating that everything can be a source of inspiration and that there are no rules in creativity. Further details regarding the specific cause of death have not yet been disclosed. The global luxury community, including celebrities like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Sophia Loren who have worn his designs, mourns the loss of this iconic figure.