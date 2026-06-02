Paola Márquez: Actress and Social Media Star Dies at 24

Paola Márquez, a 24-year-old actress and social media star, has died in a potential suicide. Her father, Hércules, shared a heartfelt message on social media after her passing, expressing his gratitude for the condolences and thanking fans for their support.

A family member found Paola Márquez unresponsive in her apartment in San Luis Potosí , Mexico , on Saturday, May 30. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The State Attorney General's Office is investigating her death as a potential suicide. Paola's father, Hércules, shared a heartfelt message on social media after her passing, expressing his gratitude for the condolences and thanking fans for their support. Many fans and followers took to social media to share their condolences and memories of Paola, who gained a significant following for her world travels and tropical vacations.

She is being laid to rest in a funeral mass in Huichihuayán, a community in the southeast region of San Luis Potosí, on Monday, June 1. Paola's Instagram bio served as a poignant reminder to her followers about what's important in life, reading, 'Instagram is not real life.

' If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Paola's death has left her fans in shock and sadness, with many expressing their condolences and support for her family during this difficult time





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Paola Márquez Actress Social Media Star Suicide San Luis Potosí Mexico

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