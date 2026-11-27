Panzhihua Zoo releases leopard Pan Baobao from his strict diet as staff deem him too old for weight loss, ensuring his comfort and health in his final years.

Senior keepers at Panzhihua Zoo in China's Sichuan Province have officially permitted Pan Baobao, the elderly leopard who achieved global viral fame, to abandon his strict weight loss regimen. The decision marks a significant shift in the management of the institution's most celebrated resident, prioritizing the feline's comfort and health over the public demand for weight reduction.

Health Justification For Diet Cessation

Pan Baobao, a nineteen-year-old leopard, is no longer subject to the caloric restrictions that were implemented in 2024 following widespread online concern about his physical condition. Zoo officials determined that the senior cat is now too advanced in age to safely undergo further weight reduction, opting instead to focus on maintaining his current physical state. Zhang Songwen, a representative from Panzhihua Zoo, clarified that the cessation of the diet is not due to a lack of control but rather a recognition of the animal's aging process.

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The veterinary team emphasized that as animals age, their skin becomes looser and their metabolic needs change, making strict weight loss counterproductive to their well-being. Zhang explained that maintaining the leopard's current condition and ensuring he receives proper nutrition is the most critical objective at this stage of his life. The staff argues that adequate food intake is essential for older animals to sustain their health and vitality, even if it results in a larger body mass.

Historical Context Of Viral Fame And Intervention

Pan Baobao captured the attention of the global internet community in 2024 when visitors shared videos of the sedentary cat displaying a severely bloated abdomen that stretched his spots out of shape. While many viewers were amused by his unique proportions, others raised serious welfare concerns regarding his lifestyle and diet, prompting the zoo to take immediate action. In response to these complaints, keepers introduced a ball into his enclosure to encourage movement and drastically reduced his daily intake of beef and chicken.

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During the period of dietary restriction, photographs showed Pan Baobao slimming down considerably, demonstrating that the weight loss was physically possible. However, the zoo has now reversed this intervention, concluding that the benefits of a smaller size no longer outweigh the risks and stress associated with dieting for a nineteen-year-old leopard. The institution maintains that the leopard's temporary weight loss proved he was capable of shedding pounds, but his age now dictates a different care approach.

Current Dietary Regimen And Health Status

Under the new guidelines, Pan Baobao is permitted to consume more than five hundred grams of beef daily, accompanied by a side helping of chicken. This significant increase in caloric intake is designed to support his energetic needs and ensure he feels satisfied and content in his environment. The zoo keeps a close watch on his condition, with recent veterinary visits confirming that the feline remains in good health despite his larger size.

Zhang Songwen stated that the primary indicator of the leopard's well-being is his spirit and the stability of his weight. As long as Pan Baobao remains in good spirits and his weight does not fluctuate dangerously, the keepers consider this the optimal state for his daily life. The staff is committed to ensuring that the elderly leopard enjoys his golden years without the stress of rigorous physical exercise or hunger.

Impact On Tourism And Future Care Plans

The leopard's immense popularity has drawn visitors from across China to Panzhihua Zoo, transforming the facility into a major tourist destination. In April 2025, local tourism authorities formally recognized his cultural impact by appointing Pan Baobao as an honorary tourism director for the region. This title highlights his status as a star attraction and a symbol of the zoo's engagement with the public.

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Looking ahead, the priority for Panzhihua Zoo is to ensure that Pan Baobao lives out his remaining days in maximum comfort and security. The keepers plan to continue monitoring his health closely while providing him with a relaxed environment that accommodates his age and physical limitations. The decision to end his diet reflects a broader trend in modern zoology towards personalized, age-appropriate care that respects the natural lifecycle of long-lived animals.