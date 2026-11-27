Zoo officials in China have terminated the strict weight loss regimen for viral star Pan Baobao, ruling that the 19-year-old leopard is too senior for further dietary restrictions. His health remains stable despite his substantial size.

Panzhihua Zoo in China's Sichuan Province has officially announced that Pan Baobao, the viral star leopard known for his extraordinary size, is permitted to abandon his strict weight loss regimen. The 19-year-old animal, who captured global attention in 2024 due to his sedentary lifestyle and significantly distended belly, will now be allowed to enjoy a diet focused on maintenance rather than reduction.

Decision to Cease Weight Loss Protocol

Keepers at Panzhihua Zoo determined that the senior big cat is too old to continue with the intensive dietary restrictions that were implemented less than a year ago. Although the leopard lost a considerable amount of weight during the previous phase, staff members concluded that further thinning could jeopardize his well-being. The primary objective has now shifted from aesthetic normalization to ensuring his health and comfort in his twilight years.

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The ruling marks a significant pivot in how the zoo manages the welfare of its most famous resident. While the initial intervention was designed to address concerns about his physical condition, the current approach prioritizes the natural aging process. Staff members believe that maintaining his current weight is safer and more beneficial for his overall vitality than continuing to push for weight reduction.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Senior Care

Zhang Songwen, a representative from Panzhihua Zoo, provided detailed reasoning behind the decision to stop the diet. He explained that while the zoo does not completely ignore dietary control, the advanced age of the leopard necessitates a different strategy. According to Zhang, animals age in ways similar to humans, with skin becoming looser and bodies requiring different nutritional support as they grow older.

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He emphasized that the most critical factor at this stage is maintaining the leopard's current condition and ensuring he receives proper nutrition. The staff believes that eating enough to sustain energy levels is more important than restricting intake. This perspective aligns with veterinary best practices for elderly big cats, where stability is often valued over active weight management.

Current Dietary Regimen and Health Status

Pan Baobao now consumes more than 500 grams of beef daily, supplemented by generous portions of chicken. This substantial intake is designed to keep him satisfied and energetic rather than to induce weight loss. The zoo has reintroduced these high-calorie foods to support his metabolic needs as a senior animal living in captivity.

A recent veterinary examination confirmed that the leopard is in good health despite his large frame. Veterinarians found no immediate signs of illness or distress related to his weight. The zoo staff noted that as long as his weight remains stable and he exhibits good spirits, he is in the best possible condition for his age. This medical validation supports the decision to allow him to indulge in his preferred diet.

Legacy and Future Comfort

The leopard's unique appearance previously drew visitors from across China to the zoo, turning Pan Baobao into a major tourist attraction. His popularity was such that local tourism authorities appointed him as an honorary tourism director in April 2025. This designation highlighted his status as a cultural icon and a significant draw for regional tourism.

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Despite his fame and the attention he receives, the primary focus for the zoo remains his quality of life. Keepers state that the priority is ensuring the elderly leopard lives out his days in comfort and peace. The decision to end his diet reflects a compassionate approach to animal care, recognizing that happiness and health are not always defined by physical appearance. Pan Baobao's story continues to resonate with animal lovers who appreciate the complexities of caring for aging wildlife.