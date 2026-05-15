Panthers' Schedule Analysis: Factors That Matter and Those That Don't

The Carolina Panthers' upcoming season will be challenging due to their tough schedule. The team will face six playoff teams from the previous season, including five division champions. However, there are factors that will impact their performance, and others that won't have much bearing.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets players after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images For the most part, every team knows who and when they will be playing all season—with the exception of Weeks 16-18for the first time since 2015. Using the combined 2025 win-loss record and winning percentage (.521) of their 2026 opponents, Dave Canales’s team has the 10th-most difficult schedule in the league this upcoming season.

There will be a flood of predictions for how each NFL team will fare this upcoming season, and of course keep in mind that it’s the middle of May. Some analysis will include factors that are relevant, other reasoning not so much. When it comes to the Panthers’ schedule, here are three factors that will prove relevant when it comes to how things could play out, and two others that won’t have any real bearing in 2026.

Last season, the Panthers overcame a 0-2 start to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team amassed a 7-6 record in its first 13 outings before finally getting some time off in Week 14. Was Canales’s club spent by December despite the late bye? Including the playoff loss to the Rams, the Panthers were 1-4 in their last five games.

This season, Carolina will have an early vacation as the club’s off-week takes place in Week 5. It was suggested by one NFL columnist that the league could do the Panthers a big favor by scheduling a number of cold weather venues early in the season for Canales’s squad. For the most part, that’s exactly what played out. The team heads to Cleveland in September, and Philadelphia (Week 6) and Green Bay (Week 8) in October.

There’s also a December trip to Pittsburgh (Week 15) where a reunion with Rico Dowdle could be chilly for different reasons. A year ago, the Panthers opened the season with three road games in four weeks—and dropped each of those tilts away from home. This year, the season kicks off at Charlotte vs. the Bears (cue the Caleb Williams/Bryce Young comparison graphics), trips to Atlanta and Cleveland, and then a Sunday night clash with the visiting Detroit Lions.

After that aforementioned off-week, Canales’s Panthers play five road games (2 in prime time) in eight weeks. The Panthers face six teams that reached the playoffs this past season—including five reigning division champions in the Bears, Eagles, Broncos, Steelers, and Seahawks, as well as the wild card Packers. Carolina was 8-9 in ‘25 and had some ugly moments in early-season losses to the Jaguars and Patriots.

But the club also surprised the Pack at Lambeau Field and handed Sean McVay’s Rams a 31-28 setback in Week 13. This club can rise to the occasion. Canales’s club will play four of its final five games at Bank of America Stadium, and that includes their divisional rematches with the Saints (who swept them in 2025) and the Falcons.

There’s a Week 15 clash with the Bengals and for the second consecutive year, the team will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. After playing seven of their first 12 games away from home, that’s a nice way to end the year with the chance to build some momentum. Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms.

That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN





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