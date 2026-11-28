Carolina has moved up in PFF's offensive line rankings, but the latest evaluation raises questions about whether the Panthers can protect Bryce Young during the

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble with the ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson defends in the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Carolina Panthers fans can feel pretty good about the team’s current position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Not only are the Panthers right in the thick of the NFC South race, but their recent string of good results can catapult them into making a run at the postseason. The offensive line is still something Carolina has to figure out.

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The group has had its share of struggles this season, and one good performance against Baltimore doesn't suddenly make those concerns go away. With the playoffs getting closer, the Panthers need to show they can protect Bryce Young against teams that can put real pressure on him. Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.