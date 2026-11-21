The Carolina Panthers seek to return to .500 against a struggling Baltimore Ravens team, leveraging improved health and defensive matchups to secure a rare home victory.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Carolina Panthers finally got back to winning last weekend, and today, they can get back to .500.

If they canBut as is often the case with this Panthers team, nothing is as simple as it seems. The Panthers have won games they had no business winning and lost games they had no business losing. It's difficult to pin down, even in a very winnable contest. Dave Canales’s team can get back to the .500 mark with a win, but it may not be easy against a plummeting Ravens team in the midst of a five-game skid.

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The Panthers could have Mike Jackson back, while the Ravens won’t have cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Baltimore ran for a total of 16 yards on Monday night, but that should change. But Carolina’s defense will come up with a few takeaways as Canales’s club wins at home for just the second time.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett makes a throw against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Panthers are getting healthier, while the Ravens are losing players. Jacoby Brissett is starting, and the Ravens benched starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both things give Carolina an edge they otherwise wouldn't have had.

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Backup quarterbacks have been this defense's bread and butter , and the defense is in better shape with Mike Jackson potentially back and Todd Wash running things.and the Panthers have defended the run better of late. The Ravens' secondary has been porous, and the Panthers can thrive aerially if there isn't rampant pressure. Baltimore is eighth-lowest in pressure rate. The Panthers could coast, but it will be closer than it should be.

I like Carolina in this one. The Panthers are coming off a big win, and I think they have a real chance to keep things rolling at home. I’m taking Bryce Young and the offense to make enough plays, while the defense comes up with a big stop late. Give me the Panthers!

Carolina needs to take care of business Sunday. A win here would give this team some much-needed momentum and keep things interesting in the NFC South. I think the Panthers get it done. Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey.

He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.