Panthers Eye Maxx Crosby, But Should They Mortgage Their Future?

The Carolina Panthers are looking to bolster their defense and have been linked to Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. While Crosby is a talented player, the reported asking price of two first-round picks and key offensive pieces might be too steep for the Panthers. The article explores the pros and cons of acquiring Crosby, ultimately suggesting the team might be better served by finding a long-term starter in the 2025 draft.

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of roster holes to fill before they're truly ready to contend for a playoff spot. While their star power could help them make some noise, it might not be enough to overcome the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To seriously challenge the league's elite, the Panthers will need to make some aggressive moves to acquire difference-makers. One player who has been linked to Carolina is Maxx Crosby , one of the best edge rusher s in the NFL .

Reports suggest that the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are also interested in a trade for Crosby. The Raiders, seemingly open to moving their star defensive end, are reportedly asking for a package that includes Jadeveon Clowney, Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, and two first-round picks. The idea is that Crosby could form a formidable defensive line alongside Derrick Brown, once he returns from injury. However, this asking price is exorbitant. While Crosby might be worth a first-round pick, giving up two, plus their best wide receiver, would be a significant overpay. The Panthers should avoid such a drastic trade scenario. Despite the high price tag, Crosby remains an attractive trade target. Since being drafted by the Raiders, Crosby has been consistently productive, racking up 144 quarterback hits and 105 tackles for a loss. Even after missing five games this year, he managed to record 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, a statistic he led the league in for the previous two seasons. If the Raiders are willing to entertain a reasonable offer from the Panthers, it's worth exploring. However, the Panthers shouldn't mortgage their future for Crosby. A more prudent approach would be to focus on finding another long-term starter for the edge rotation in the 2025 NFL draft class





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carolina Panthers Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders NFL Trade Edge Rusher Draft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on Facing Patrick Mahomes: 'You Gotta Get Your Cross-Country Cardio On Point'Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby explains the strategy behind containing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, emphasizing the need for relentless pursuit and disciplined coverage.

Read more »

BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby on Conversations with Tom BradyThe Las Vegas Raiders will have a new head coach and a new general manager next season. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has led the way in helping owner Mark Davis find the right fit.

Read more »

BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby on What He Wants in a New Head CoachThe Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The Raiders will be patience with the process as they are looking for the right man for the job.

Read more »

Maxx Crosby Shared the 'Exciting' Message Pete Carroll Gave to Him About RaidersCrosby is ready to start winning.

Read more »

Sidney Crosby to Travel to Montreal, Could Play for Canada in 4 Nations Face-OffSidney Crosby is traveling to Montreal and hopes to play for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Penguins will leave the decision up to Crosby whether or not he participates, and he will take as much time as he can to decide if he's ready. Crosby's travel to Montreal was first reported by TSN. He skated for three consecutive days before traveling to Montreal, trying to ramp himself back up while testing out the injury. Crosby was injured during Tuesday's game against the Devils, when he got tangled up with two New Jersey players. That caused him to leave the bench, although he came back and finished the game. The injury affects the same left arm where Crosby has previously dealt with wrist issues, including undergoing wrist surgery in 2021. Canada opens the tournament Wednesday against Sweden.

Read more »

Three-Legged Doberman Pinscher 'Maxx' Stars in Discovery's Puppy BowlMaxx, a three-legged Doberman Pinscher from Las Vegas, will compete in Discovery's annual Puppy Bowl after being surrendered to a shelter last year. The Nevada SPCA hopes Maxx's appearance will raise awareness for rescue animals and challenge the stereotype of shelter dogs.

Read more »