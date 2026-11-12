Panthers Did Nothing at Deadline, but Several Reinforcements Are Coming

Dave Canales gives updates on injured starters

, losing three straight after starting the year 3-2. A huge piece of that nosedive has been injuries on both sides of the ball. TheNot only have Jackson and Horn been out, but their replacements, Will Lee III and Akayleb Evans, have been as well.

That's left Carolina with Marco Wilson and Chau Smith-Wade as the starting corners. Sunday's loss to the Broncos made it evident that those two aren't a winning solution. Panthers' premier pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed a four-year $120 million deal with Carolina in free agency, has been out since Week 7 with a hamstring injury. On offense, the injuries are just as bad.

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Right tackle Taylor Moton is on IR after fracturing his fibula; WR Xavier Legette hasn't played since Week 2, after suffering a knee injury in a win against the Atlanta Falcons. Another injury from that game: RB Jonathon Brooks injured his groin and went on IR. The injuries have piled up worse than Carolina can imagine, yet the Panthers didn't address any of the depth concerns at the trade deadline.

With no moves made, the Panthers are heavily relying on the return of their starters, and head coach Dave Canales gave an update on some potential returns happening sooner rather than later.

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"It's getting very exciting with some of the guys that are close. And those are conversations were having today, tomorrow, as we have these days to evaluate them. We're talking about Jaycee, Mike, we're talking about Jonathon Brooks. all going through their processes to see when they're ready to come back.

" "Xavier is another one, and I'm so excited for where they are. We got to take in these next two days to see what it's going to look like going into the weekend.

" As positive as Canales sounds, it's highly unlikely all of those players will be back on Sunday for a pivotal division game against the Saints. Mike Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, which is a phenomenal sign. Horn is still on IR; Legette and Jaelan Phillips have returned to practice, so Carolina will certainly have more reinforcements entering Sunday in New Orleans.

If they all play and produce, then Carolina won't look as bad for not making any deadline moves. Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.