Panthers' Biggest Question in Camp Finally Recognizes Offensive Failings

Many of the offensive questions around the Carolina Panthers center on Bryce Young. Can he be a top-level NFL quarterback? Do the Panthers have their guy? What'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young shakes hands with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after a touchdown | Brett Davis-Imagn Images. Can he be a top-level NFL quarterback?

Do the Panthers have their guy? What's Young worth on an extension? Were they right to pick up his fifth-year option? That's the nature of the quarterback position, but it's also the nature of discussion around a player who's been underwhelming through most of his first three seasons after being picked first overall.

The questions about Carolina's 2026 success center on Young, too. If he can make the leap, they'll be fine. If he can't, then this team is going nowhere. That's also par for the course, but it misses the mark onCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images It's like those around the NFL didn't learn anything from the Cam Newton-era Carolina Panthers.

He was a superstar quarterback, an MVP, and a face of the sport, yet his numbers are lower than they could've been for a variety of reasons. One such reason is that the team didn't surround him with good offensive talent until it was too late. The Panthers never gave him good offensive weapons, and that's the situation Bryce Young has found himself in over the last few seasons. Newton was special, so he was able to overcome that.

Young, to a degree, has not, which isn't a slight. Most quarterbacks aren't Newton. Still, the wider discourse around the Panthers seems to forget that supporting cast really, really matters.

"Carolina hopes a healthy and developing group of playmakers will help its quarterback take another step forward in 2026. ACL injuries have limited RB Jonathon Brooks to three games in two NFL seasons, but he is expected to take part in minicamp," they wrote.

The staff also noted, "At receiver, 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan has been sidelined with a foot injury, opening more OTA touches for 2026 third-round pick Chris Brazzell II and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette, who has struggled in two seasons.

" They also shouted out Jalen Coker as an underrated weapon. But still, the heart of the question is important. Does Carolina have enough juice to help Young in what is the most important season of his career? The answer is probably not.

McMillan will be healthy for the season, so there shouldn't be much concern about him. Otherwise, except for Coker, everyone else is a question mark. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hands the ball off to running back Chuba Hubbard | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images This is one of the first times all offseason we've seen the onus put on the supporting cast.

We've seen plenty of criticism for Bryce Young and questions about him, but few seem to recognize that he's still dragging a lot of dead weight on offense. A good offensive line and a good defense, which the Panthers seem to have, are only small parts of the puzzle for a quarterback. The surrounding skill-position talent may be the biggest piece, and the Panthers haven't been inspiring there.

Finally, someone else is pointing that out. Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.





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