Panteón Rococó Rocks Nezahualcóyotl: A Homecoming Concert for the Ages

Legendary Mexican ska rock band Panteón Rococó returned to the city where it all began, delivering a monumental concert to over 120,000 fans as part of the National Circuit of Festivals for Peace. The band played hits from their 30-year career, drawing in young people, families, and children alike.

Panteón Rococó , a legendary Mexican ska rock band, returned to the city where it all began 30 years ago, delivering a monumental concert to over 120,000 fans.

The band headlined the Festival Ecos de Oriente, part of the National Circuit of Festivals for Peace, a government initiative promoting cultural rights and peace. The event also featured performances by Nana Pancha, Fania y la Rebelión Rumbera, Los Kramer, and Out of Control Army. Lead vocalist Dr. Shenka greeted the enthusiastic crowd, packed into the Deportivo Ciudad Jardín, located in one of the world's most densely populated municipalities.

The band played hits like 'La Carencia', 'La Dosis Perfecta', and 'Vendedora de Caricias', drawing in young people, families, and children alike. This concert was part of Panteón Rococó's worldwide 30 Aniversario Generación del 95 tour, celebrating three decades of Latin rock history. The National Circuit of Festivals for Peace, a new initiative, aims to provide free access to cultural activities for thousands of young people across Mexico, featuring both local and international artists





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Panteón Rococó Nezahualcóyotl Festival Ecos De Oriente National Circuit Of Festivals For Peace 30 Aniversario Generación Del 95 Tour

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