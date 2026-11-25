Panini America partners with Rockstar Games for the GTA VI: Sports Trading Card Collection. Discover details on release date, card types, and exclusive athletes.

Panini America has officially announced the launch of the GTA VI: Sports Trading Card Collection, a partnership with Rockstar Games scheduled for release in December 2026. The newly announced product line will feature real-world physical versions of the sports cards that appear throughout the highly anticipated video game. This collaboration marks a significant intersection between the gaming industry and traditional collectible markets.

Collection Details and Card Composition

The core mechanics of the release involve specific box configurations designed to appeal to serious collectors. According to the official press release from Panini America, each four-pack box will contain an average of two Rookies, one Retro card, one illustrated card, and four Special Silvers. This structure ensures that buyers receive a consistent mix of common and rare items with every purchase.

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The lineup also includes rare numbered cards and team color variations, providing collectors with distinct design options. These variations serve as key differentiators in the secondary market, offering unique visual elements that appeal to completionists. The inclusion of these specific subsets aims to drive demand and encourage multiple purchases from enthusiasts.

Fictional Athletes and Team Rosters

Early promotional images released by Panini America showcase several fictional athletes and teams associated with the game's universe. One notable card features Dartanyon Pearson of the Liberty City Wrath, while another illustrates Carl Kasey playing basketball for the Vice City Narcos. These designs bring the in-game sports league to life through physical media.

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Additional designs include Robbie Stine and Elias Delgado, who are associated with other teams such as the Vice City Manatees, Liberty City Swingers, Vice City Club de Futbol, and Vice City Flamingos. Collectors can look for special Silver, Pink, Teal, and Light Blue parallel cards, adding further layers of rarity and visual appeal to the set.

Rarity Tiers and Numbering Schemes

The collection features a tiered rarity system that mirrors high-end trading card conventions. Legend Bronze cards are numbered to 49, creating a limited supply for the most prestigious tier. Silver cards are numbered to 25, offering a mid-tier rarity option for dedicated fans.

Gold cards represent the pinnacle of scarcity in this release, with each card limited to just one copy. This extreme limitation is expected to drive significant interest from high-value collectors seeking the ultimate exclusive pieces. The distribution strategy ensures that each tier holds distinct value within the collector community.

Release Timeline and Market Availability

Although the cards are scheduled for a December 2026 release, an official specific date has not yet been provided by Panini America. The company has also not revealed the retail price for the four-pack boxes, leaving consumers uncertain about the initial cost of entry. This information will likely be disclosed closer to the launch window.

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The announcement serves as a major marketing milestone for the upcoming game. By integrating a physical collectible line, Rockstar Games and Panini America aim to build anticipation and sustain engagement among fans. The success of this model could influence future partnerships between major game studios and trading card manufacturers.