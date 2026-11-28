Reports of a possible shooting at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood sparked a wave of panic Wednesday evening, but police say no shots were fired and there is no active shooter.Calls began coming in at 5:10 p.m. about a

An image of police at the Alderwood Mall on Nov. 27, 2026. After panic spread among shoppers following reports of a possible shooting. Reports of a possible shooting at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood sparked a wave of panic Friday evening, but police say no shots were fired and there is no active shooter.

Calls began coming in at 5:10 p.m. about a possible shooting, according to Lynnwood Police Department public information officer Cmdr. Joe Dickinson. Police later determined the incident was a fight near the food court, during busy Black Friday shopping crowds. Tables and chairs were knocked over; the resulting noise caused people to believe shots had been fired, prompting them to flee the area in panic, according to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People cleared out the area, and some locked themselves inside stores. Several stores independently initiated lockdown procedures out of an abundance of caution, police said. Lynnwood police officers remained at the mall working to calm the situation and to get people who locked themselves inside stores to come out. An intense rain and wind storm knocked out power for more than a 1,000 Seattle City Light customers and clogged multiple storms drains.