Panic in Downing Street: Mandelson's Frantic Emails Over Trump Ambassador Block and Red Box Gift Revealed

Newly released files show Peter Mandelson panicked over a Mail on Sunday story that Trump could block his US ambassador appointment, and raged at No10's chaotic efforts to gift Trump a ministerial red box.

Newly released government files have revealed that Peter Mandelson , the former Labour peer and architect of New Labour, flew into a panic following a Mail on Sunday front page story that suggested the White House could block his appointment as US ambassador.

The article, published in January 2025 under the headline 'Team Trump's Revenge on Starmer for 'Meddling' in US Election,' sparked a frantic email exchange between Mandelson and Downing Street. Allies of former President Donald Trump had told the newspaper that Labour's efforts to send supporters to campaign for Kamala Harris in the US election would not be easily forgotten.

Mandelson, who was already serving as UK ambassador to the US at the time, immediately emailed Matthew Doyle, the then-Downing Street communications chief, demanding why more was not being done to suppress the reports. In his email, which included a picture of the article, Mandelson questioned why Karen Pierce, Britain's ambassador to the US before him, was not calling Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles and insisting the story be stopped.

He stressed that it was too late and not enough for the deputy head of the UK mission to meet with Trump's team the following day. Mandelson also asked, 'Does the UK ambassador even follow what's happening?

' and expressed hope that the BBC would not pick up the story. The leaked correspondence, part of a wider tranche of government files related to Mandelson's controversial tenure as ambassador, also shows his frustration over Downing Street's chaotic efforts to secure a ministerial red box as a gift for Donald Trump.

Ahead of the former president's state visit to Britain in September 2025, Whitehall officials devoted considerable resources to obtaining a red dispatch box with a gold crest and lettering, mimicking the official boxes carried by UK ministers. In a series of emails, Mandelson complained about the delay, comparing the situation to the political satire television series 'The Thick of It.

' In a message to Keir Starmer's then-chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, on August 26, 2025, Mandelson wrote, 'The saga goes on. See Olly email. This is like something out of Thick of It. We are now facing the red box being presented by after with .

I have gone tonto on this.

' An earlier email from August 15, 2025, had indicated that Mandelson believed a red box with Trump's name and cypher would be an appropriate gift. However, the peer's efforts to secure the gift ultimately proved futile, as he resigned just days before Trump's visit, following fresh revelations about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mail on Sunday article that triggered Mandelson's panic also reported that Trump advisers were debating whether to put Prime Minister Keir Starmer 'at the back of the queue' of world leaders invited to Washington after Trump's inauguration. One adviser stated that Starmer would have to 'eat humble pie' if he wanted a speedy meeting, and that to further humiliate the prime minister, Mandelson's appointment as ambassador might be blocked.

The newspaper also alleged that Trump's team had met with Reform UK members in London in an attempt to help Nigel Farage become prime minister. The files, which were released as part of the ongoing documentary record of Mandelson's time in Washington, paint a picture of a fraught relationship between the British government and the incoming Trump administration.

Mandelson's frantic emails and the red box saga underscore the challenges faced by Starmer's government in navigating diplomatic relations with a hostile foreign power. The documents have also raised questions about the judgment of a former Labour grandee who seemed more concerned with media management than substantive diplomacy. Ultimately, Mandelson's resignation in September 2025 brought an end to a short and tumultuous tenure as ambassador, marked by controversy and internal conflicts





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