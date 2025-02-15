Panic and Looting Grip Bukavu as Rwanda-Backed Rebels Advance

The second-largest city in eastern Congo is besieged by the M23 rebels, leading to mass evacuations and widespread looting. Residents are terrified as the rebels advance, mirroring events that led to the capture of Goma last month.

Panic gripped Bukavu , the second-largest city in eastern Congo , on Saturday as residents fled in droves, desperate to escape the advancing M23 rebels backed by Rwanda . The morning after M23 fighters infiltrated the outskirts of Bukavu , a city of approximately 1.3 million inhabitants located 63 miles south of rebel-held Goma, scenes of mass exodus unfolded on its streets. While some residents desperately attempted to evacuate, others looted businesses, filling sacks with flour amidst the chaos.

As the day progressed, a heavy silence descended upon Bukavu as residents and shopkeepers braced for the unknown. Many remained confined to their homes, shaken by the grim sight of burning corpses littering the streets, remnants of looters who exploited the power vacuum left by Congolese soldiers who had earlier abandoned their posts. 'They set fire to the ammunition they couldn't carry,' recounted Alain Iragi, a resident who fled Bukavu seeking safety. Reports and social media videos depicted factories being ransacked and prisons emptied, while electricity remained operational and communication lines largely functional. 'It's a disgrace. Some citizens have fallen victim to stray bullets. Even some soldiers still present in the city are actively involved in these looting incidents,' lamented a 25-year-old resident of a neighborhood being targeted by looters. The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups including M23, blamed Congolese troops and their local militia and Burundian allies for the disorder in Bukavu. M23, a rebel group supported by approximately 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, is the most prominent among over 100 vying for control of Congo's mineral-rich eastern region. Congolese authorities and international observers have accused M23 of perpetrating sexual violence, forced conscription, and summary executions. M23's southward expansion poses a significant and unprecedented challenge to the central government in Kinshasa. The rebellion has claimed nearly 3,000 lives in eastern Congo and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. At least 350,000 internally displaced individuals are currently without shelter, according to the United Nations and Congolese authorities. On Friday, the rebels also claimed to have seized a second airport in the region, located outside Bukavu. The Associated Press was unable to confirm who controlled this strategically important airport, which Congolese forces have utilized to resupply troops and humanitarian groups and import aid. The Congo River Alliance asserted that M23 had taken control of the airport to prevent Congolese forces from launching airstrikes against civilians. Government officials and local civil society leaders remained silent, though Congo's Communications Ministry issued a statement asserting that the rebels had violated cease-fire agreements and attacked Congolese troops working to avert urban warfare and violence in Bukavu. These reports of looting and disorder followed a day when residents informed the Associated Press that soldiers in Kavumu, the airport town north of Bukavu, had abandoned their positions to head towards the city. These events mirrored the sequence of events preceding M23's capture of Goma last month. Congo's military, despite its size and funding, has long been hampered by deficiencies in training and coordination, and recurring allegations of corruption. African leaders and the international community have shown reluctance to take decisive action against M23 or Rwanda, despite universal calls for a cease-fire. The fighting risks a dangerous escalation. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's top military commander, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to all armed forces in the province's capital, warning that it would soon come under Ugandan Army control. 'If they don't, we shall consider them enemies and attack them,' Kainerugaba declared on X, without specifying the other forces involved





