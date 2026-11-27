London-based sustainable apparel brand Pangaia replaces traditional retail metrics with environmental impact data, inviting shoppers to support global reforestation projects through QR codes and alternative product information instead of discounts.

offered Black Friday shoppers a discount in exchange for a donation. This year, the London-based brand is temporarily taking its merchandise off its website.

Strategies for SMB Apparel Retailers to Win the 2026 Holiday Shopping Season Advertisements in central shopping districts in London and New York will feature QR codes directing passersby to projects restoring mangroves in Brazil, planting native pines in Michigan, growing trees on farms in Haiti and reforesting fire-damaged areas of British Columbia with Douglas fir and spruce. Pangaia is borrowing the language of retail for the campaign.

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Instead of garment measurements, the “Size & Fit” section of each product page will tell shoppers how tall a tree grows. The “Delivery & Returns” section will describe its role in the surrounding ecosystem, from providing shelter for young fish in Brazil to supporting honey production in Haiti.