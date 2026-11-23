Retail-space occupancy has grown 65% faster in 42BELOW than in Manhattan overall, and vacant storefronts fell 19% over the past two years.

Realty Check was honored to join a blue-ribbon panel discussion sponsored by the Foreign Press Association called “Introduction to 42BELOW” — and not just because we coined the name for the vast area between Sixth and Eighth avenues from West 30th to West 42nd streets.

The panel’s mission was to discuss “how and why 42BELOW is becoming the hot new emerging residential neighborhood. ” All agreed that the district’s emergence as a “live, work and play” area had much to do with the rezoning initiative known as the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan to overhaul antiquated industrial and commercial rules to allow significant new housing, both through ground-up development and conversion.

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Fellow panelist Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, said he preferred to call the district “42 and Below,” to differentiate the Deuce from the sprawling districts to the south. The Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan has been credited with overhauling antiquated industrial and commercial rules that have led to the emergence of 42BELOW.

However, moderator Kristen Saloomey and other panelists seemed fine with 42BELOW, including RXR managing director Whitney Arcaro. Her company is converting much of the tower formerly known as 5 Times Square to apartments — and where popular American brasserie The Smith recently signed a lease for 17,000 square feet. Thanks in large part to zoning changes, an estimated 9,500 new apartments are estimated to be coming in the next few years. While acknowledging the trend, Blair said she’d like to see even more residential conversions “coming on line much more quickly because it supports ground-floor retail. ” For sure: retail-space occupancy has grown 65% faster than in Manhattan overall, and vacant storefronts fell 19% over the past two years.

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The Ambassadors Clubhouse recently opened at 1245 Broadway at West 31st Street after a new office building’s owners wanted a “signature” restaurant to help establish its identity. By any name, 42BELOW isn’t one neighborhood but a mosaic that includes Herald Square, Koreatown, the Garment District, the Penn District and Sixth Avenue north of the Ladies’ Mile. Recent milestones include a surge in office building sales and in conversions to apartments.

When the conversation turned to a restaurant leasing frenzy that has seen 71 new food-and-drink establishments up over the past two years — a 15% jump. JLL’s Smith said the phenomenon strongly illustrated 42BELOW’s vitality. One prominent example: opulent Indian eatery Ambassadors Clubhouse, which opened at 1245 Broadway at West 31st Street. It was made possible by development of an entire new office building whose owners wanted a “signature” restaurant to help establish its identity.